Familiar face could scupper Liverpool chances of signing 31-G/A attacker

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool continues to be linked with a move for the Sporting CP attacker Francisco Trincao.

The 26-year-old Portuguese International has done quite well for the Portuguese club last season, and he’s a target for AC Milan as well. The player could cost around €50 million this summer (h/t SportWitness), and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool follows up on their interest with an offer to sign him.

Francisco Trincao is in red-hot form

The attacker has done quite well for the Portuguese club this past season, registering 13 goals and 18 assists across all competitions. He can operate in the attacking midfield role as well as on the flanks. He could create opportunities for his teammates, and he could find the back of the net as well.

He has played for Wolves in England before, but it was a disappointing spell for him. He will look to prove himself in English football, and the opportunity to move to Liverpool could be attractive for him. Trincao might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

Amorim could scupper Liverpool move for Trincao

Meanwhile, AC Milan could have an advantage in the race to sign the player. Former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been appointed manager of the Italian club, and he worked with the Portuguese attacker at Sporting CP.

The 26-year-old could be keen on a reunion with his former manager. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, and they are looking to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig as well. If they manage to sign the Ivory Coast international, it is quite unlikely that they will move for the 26-year-old Portuguese star.