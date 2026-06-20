Liverpool’s pursuit for 23-G/A ace takes fresh twist after behind-the-scenes talks

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Liverpool have been 'keeping a close eye' on Ethan Nwaneri
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool continues to push for Yan Diomande despite having a €100 million offer rejected by RB Leipzig.

Liverpool recently submitted a formal offer for the player, but the German club is holding out for a fee of €120 million or more. According to the German publication BILD (h/t SportWitness), Liverpool is in extensive talks with the players’ agents to get the deal done.

PSG are hoping to sign the player as well, and it remains to be seen whether the French outfit makes an opening offer.

Diomande could improve Liverpool

The 19-year-old is one of the finest young attacking talents in the world, and he registered 23 goal contributions last season. He could transform Liverpool’s attack if they manage to get the deal done. They need to replace Mohamed Salah, who has left the club, and the Ivory Coast international would be an ideal fit.

He will add goals and creativity to the team from the flanks, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decides to return with an improved offer in the coming weeks.

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Liverpool remain keen on Yan Diomande

The fact that they are in extensive talks with his agents suggests that they are unwilling to move on from the deal. They have the financial muscle to improve the offer, and the deal could prove to be a masterstroke in the long term. Even though the 19-year-old might seem overpriced right now, he is a world-class talent and could justify the investment in the future.

The transfer market is quite inflated for premium talent, and Liverpool will have to break the bank if they want to get the deal across the line.

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