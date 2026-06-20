Liverpool target breaks silence on transfer speculation after World Cup heroics

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari has now opened up on potential transfer links with Liverpool.

The 22-year-old central midfielder has been linked with moves to multiple Premier League clubs, but he is focused on the World Cup with Sweden and is not paying any attention to the transfer rumours.

Yasin Ayari on transfer links

The player has now revealed in an interview that there are people taking care of his future, and he is focused on the World Cup.

He said to Fotbollskanalen: “I’m in the World Cup bubble, as they say, and I don’t have any control over anything. Everyone else is taking care of it for me. I’m just here focusing on the World Cup.”

Liverpool have been linked with the 22-year-old central midfielder in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for him. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Ayari is a box-to-box midfielder who will create opportunities, score goals, and help out defensively. He scored a brace for Sweden against Tunisia in the World Cup recently, and his performance will certainly attract the attention of top clubs.

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Multiple clubs are keen on Ayari

The report claims that clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the midfielder. He is still only 22, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder.

However, Brighton will not want to lose a talented player like him easily. They have already sanctioned the departure of a key player in Jan Paul van Hecke, and they will not want to weaken the team any further. It will be very difficult for any club to sign the 22-year-old Swedish international this summer.

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