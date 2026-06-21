Football finance expert claims FSG could bankroll ‘£250m minimum’ Liverpool summer spending spree

One football finance expert has claimed that Liverpool could be in for another bumper summer transfer window.
Off the back of winning the Premier League in 2025, FSG shattered their external perception as parsimonious custodians at Anfield by bankrolling a spending spree of almost £450m on new signings, which included £100m+ deals for both Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
The trolley dash didn’t have the desired effect as the Reds slumped to fifth in the final standings, but that was still enough to sneak into next season’s Champions League, and fans have now been advised to expect another substantial outlay this summer.
Liverpool expected to spend £250m+ in summer transfer window
Stefan Borson, former financial adviser to Manchester City, has claimed that Liverpool could spend upwards of £250m before the end of August, but warned that the transfer kitty at Anfield isn’t bottomless.
He told Football Insider: “They’re already looking to spend more than I’d imagine they would spend, to be honest with you.
“I thought this would be a much quieter summer after last season, but I guess the injuries have changed things, plus Mo Salah leaving and Hugo Ekitike, who will probably miss most of next season. That changes what you need. They are going to end up spending £250m minimum, which I’m surprised about.
“Salah was paid an absolute fortune, so that’s going to be a nice saving, but they’ve got to replace him. I don’t think the wage bill is going to come down for next season, that’s for sure.
“Liverpool are a very successful club commercially and financially so there’s nothing to worry about, but clearly, as with all these teams, there’s a limit. You can’t just keep spending forever.”
Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust
How much are Liverpool likely to spend this summer?
The Reds have already invested nearly £100m in two players to join the squad ahead of next season, having sealed a £60m deal for summer arrival Jeremy Jacquet at the beginning of February and then snapped up Victor Munoz for just under £35m in recent days.
We fully expect further incomings at Anfield between now and the end of August, with another £100m or so potentially being put towards securing Yan Diomande’s signature from RB Leipzig, if the Merseysiders can fend off stern competition from Paris Saint-Germain.
Qualifying for the Champions League, along with freeing up around £700,000 per week’s worth of wages from the exits of Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate, strengthens Liverpool’s financial muscle, and player sales later in the summer could also top up the transfer kitty.
The big question for FSG is whether they pay a premium for elite signings who could instantly have a transformative effect on the starting XI, or spread their resources more economically to (insofar as possible) ensure that there’s adequate depth in every part of the squad.
We wouldn’t be surprised if, when all is said and done, the Reds have invested another £250m or more on new arrivals this summer. Obviously the hierarchy will have a ceiling on how high they’re willing to go for each specific transfer target, but it’s crucial that they back Andoni Iraola in the market and give him the best possible chance of success in 2026/27.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment