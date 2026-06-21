Football finance expert claims FSG could bankroll ‘£250m minimum’ Liverpool summer spending spree

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

One football finance expert has claimed that Liverpool could be in for another bumper summer transfer window.

Off the back of winning the Premier League in 2025, FSG shattered their external perception as parsimonious custodians at Anfield by bankrolling a spending spree of almost £450m on new signings, which included £100m+ deals for both Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

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The trolley dash didn’t have the desired effect as the Reds slumped to fifth in the final standings, but that was still enough to sneak into next season’s Champions League, and fans have now been advised to expect another substantial outlay this summer.

Liverpool expected to spend £250m+ in summer transfer window

Stefan Borson, former financial adviser to Manchester City, has claimed that Liverpool could spend upwards of £250m before the end of August, but warned that the transfer kitty at Anfield isn’t bottomless.

He told Football Insider: “They’re already looking to spend more than I’d imagine they would spend, to be honest with you.

“I thought this would be a much quieter summer after last season, but I guess the injuries have changed things, plus Mo Salah leaving and Hugo Ekitike, who will probably miss most of next season. That changes what you need. They are going to end up spending £250m minimum, which I’m surprised about.

“Salah was paid an absolute fortune, so that’s going to be a nice saving, but they’ve got to replace him. I don’t think the wage bill is going to come down for next season, that’s for sure.