‘Love to see it’ – ‘Class’ Liverpool duo had Daniel Sturridge purring during World Cup clash

(Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Sky Sports)

Daniel Sturridge heaped praise on two Liverpool players after seeing them in action at the World Cup on Saturday.

There was plenty of Anfield involvement in Houston as Netherlands faced Sweden, with Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexander Isak all starting.

The former scored two of the five Dutch goals on the day as they ran out emphatic winners, whilst also claiming the assist for Brian Brobbey’s early opener. There was also an assist for the Reds’ number 9, who set up Anthony Elanga to net what proved a mere consolation for the Swedes.

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Sturridge praises Isak and Gakpo

During the match, Sturridge took to X to praise the contributions of the two Liverpool players who registered goal contributions in Texas.

On the stroke of half-time, the former Reds striker posted: ‘Isak is class. Every time Sweden look dangerous, he’s involved. Deserves a goal or assist. Not bad off the left either. Safe to say he’s getting back to his best.’

Then, just after Gakpo netted for the second time in the match, the 36-year-old proclaimed: ‘Gakpo is different for Netherlands man! Way more confident and decisive with his decisions, dribbling and shot selection. Bagged 2 and an assist tonight. Love to see it.’

Isak and Gakpo both contributed positively

With a goal and three assists from Sweden’s first two World Cup matches, Isak is having the sort of impact that Liverpool fans were hoping to see from him throughout his first season at Anfield, whilst also offering a taste of what might be to come in 2026/27 if he can stay fit consistently.

However, there was one fateful error from the 26-year-old early in the second half when he carelessly coughed up possession inside the Dutch penalty area, inadvertently beginning the move from which Gakpo scored his second goal and extended the lead to 4-0.

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The Reds’ number 18 has again shown his propensity to excel at major tournaments, having now scored eight goals in World Cups and European Championships since 2022, and he’ll fancy his chances of adding to that tally against Tunisia later in the week…if he plays.

The 27-year-old was seen holding an ice pack to his arm after being substituted late on, and with Netherlands effectivelty through to the knockout rounds and their opponents already eliminated, Ronald Koeman mightn’t want to risk anyone carrying even a mild injury.

Cody Gakpo Alexander Isak Goals 2 0 Assists 1 1 Duels won 8 3 Shots on target 4 1 Key passes 1 4 ‘Big chances’ created 1 1

The figures from Sofascore highlight just how much of a contribution both Isak and Gakpo made during the match in Houston, with the Swedish striker having a positive impact despite his team’s emphatic beating.

Both forwards were subjected to plenty of criticism throughout a difficult 2025/26 season at Liverpool, but hopefully they can carry their World Cup form into the forthcoming campaign with Andoni Iraola in charge.