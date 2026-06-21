‘Big proposal coming’ – Romano drops overnight Yan Diomande update after Liverpool bid rejected

Images via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube and Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are set to try their luck with another offer for Yan Diomande after seeing their first bid for the player knocked backed by RB Leipzig.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported on Thursday that the Reds are prepared to submit a package of around €100m (£86.8m) for the 19-year-old, an ‘improvement on an early proposal’ from the Merseysiders in negotiations with the Bundesliga side.

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The Red Bull-owned outfit are keen to retain the Ivory Coast forward an extend his contract, and it’d likely take an offer of more than €130m (£112.8m) to twist their arm.

Romano expecting an improved Liverpool bid for Diomande

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel in the early hours of Sunday morning, Romano said that Liverpool will be ‘very aggressive’ in their efforts to sign Diomande and are preparing another raid on Leipzig for the winger.

He explained: “Liverpool had a bid rejected of €100m, but Liverpool will bid again, there is no doubt. I already told you and I can confirm, Liverpool will be back at the table for negotiation. Liverpool are pushing on the player side, so what I can tell you behind the scenes is that Liverpool are trying their best in terms of a financial proposal to get the player on their side 100%.

“RB Leipzig keep insisting they want to continue with Diomande. They believe that keeping Diomande is a smart decision, giving him a big salary, a new contract, and then next summer he can decide whatever he wants after playing Champions League football with Leipzig.

“Liverpool will be very aggressive. Liverpool will bid more than €100m. It’s going to be a big proposal coming from Liverpool in order to try and change the situation. Liverpool are working on the player side in terms of contract proposal, salary…they’re working hard to get this deal done for Yan Diomande.”

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Liverpool seem determined to fend off PSG for Diomande

The Merseyside giants would appear to be in pole position to sign the 19-year-old, with fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain yet to submit an offer for him (The Athletic), although it’ll clearly take a bombastic proposal to persuade Leipzig to do business.

The Bundesliga club’s hand is being strengthened by Diomande’s performances at the World Cup, having embellished his already glowing reputation with his displays for Ivory Coast on the global stage, and any deal for the teenager is likely to exceed £100m when all is said and done.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson claimed that Liverpool could viably spend more than £250m in this transfer window, and a large portion of that would go on the Ivorian if they can convince Leipzig into selling.

Our suspicion is that, similar to the pursuits of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak last year, the Reds will submit an improved follow-up offer for Diomande, but it’ll still fall short of his club’s valuation and they might need to try again.

Thankfully, FSG seem to be in no mood to abandon this pursuit yet and appear determined to throw everything at it in the hope of ultimately winning the race for the coveted teenager.