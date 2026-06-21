‘That type of player…’ – Stan Collymore pinpoints what Liverpool need most in transfer window

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Stan Collymore has pinpointed which position he believes should be Liverpool’s priority in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already confirmed two additions to Andoni Iraola’s squad for next season, with Jeremy Jacquet signed from Rennes in the winter and Victor Munoz joining from Osasuna in recent days.

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However, with several first-team stalwarts having departed over the last month, and injuries ravaging the Merseysiders over the past year, further additions will be required between now and the end of August.

Collymore calls for Liverpool to sign a centre-back

Collymore believes that the recruitment of a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk at centre-back is essential for Liverpool.

When asked by Empire of the Kop (in association with BetWright football betting) what position the Reds should prioritise in the summer market, he replied: “Central defender – Virgil is not getting any younger.

“I think they’re alright in midfield and for the 10. Hopefully [Florian] Wirtz comes in and adds something in that area, and they should be OK for forwards because they’ve got [Hugo] Ekitike, [Alexander] Isak, etc.

“I would say they don’t need major surgery, just one or two tactical signings. I haven’t got a name off the top of my head – Ezri Konsa was definitely a Liverpool target and he’s won the Europa League and will be playing in the Champions League with Aston Villa.

“There doesn’t seem a need for Ezri Konsa to leave, but that type of player – mid-20s, mobile, can work around Virgil van Dijk for another season or two.

“[They need] a really good central defender, the next Virgil van Dijk for the next six or seven years as the main man at Liverpool to gradually succeed Van Dijk and to make sure that Liverpool – especially off the back of last season when they conceded so many goals – start to keep more clean sheets and defend much better.”

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Do Liverpool need another centre-back?

As it stands, Iraola has four senior centre-backs in his squad – the evergreen Van Dijk, a 29-year-old Joe Gomez, and the young duo of Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.

There’s no shortage of talent among that quarter, although the former two are both entering the final year of their respective contracts, while the younger pair are talented but unproven in the Premier League, and the Italian has yet to come back from a long-term ACL injury.

In that context, we agree with Collymore that a central defensive recruit would be most advisable, although Liverpool could also do with another winger to come in after the departure of Salah.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson claimed that the Reds could spend upwards of £250m in the summer transfer window, which’d suggest that there’ll be an abundance of incoming activity throughout the squad.

The hope is that Jacquet and Leoni will become our centre-back partnership in the long-term, but there’s certainly scope for a ‘peak age’ defender to come in as a successor to Van Dijk in the role of backline general.

We await with bated breath to see what sporting director Richard Hughes can conjure up over the next few weeks.