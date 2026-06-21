‘I got a knock…’ – Liverpool player admits ‘very strange’ injury concern after World Cup clash

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

There were a couple of injury scares involving Liverpool players who were in action at the World Cup on Saturday.

Four members of Andoni Iraola’s squad were on the pitch as Netherlands thrashed Sweden 5-1 in Houston, with Cody Gakpo scoring twice for an Oranje side which also featured Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexander Isak starting for the vanquished Scandinavians.

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It wasn’t all positive for the Dutch, though, as the Reds winger was seen with an ice pack on his right arm after being substituted, while the 34-year-old centre-back played the full 90 minutes but appeared to be in visible discomfort at one stage.

Van Dijk admits to injury concern in Netherlands win

Speaking to NOS after the game (via Sportnieuws.nl), Van Dijk expained that he took a knock during the match, although he downplayed any concerns over a serious injury.

The Liverpool and Netherlands captain said: “I got a knock on my hip and I couldn’t feel my thigh anymore, so that was a bit very strange, but it was probably a nerve. I think it’s not too bad, but we’ll see.”

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Hopefully Van Dijk and Gakpo aren’t needlessly risked v Tunisia

The sight of Van Dijk going to ground and Gakpo holding an ice pack on his arm may have elicited immediate concern among Reds supporters and anyone of a Dutch persuasion, but it’s hoped that neither will be sidelined for any great length of time.

The Oranje’s emphatic win has effectively qualified them for the knockout rounds with a game to spare, and Ronald Koeman might even have the luxury of resting players who aren’t 100% fit or are at risk of suspension in their final Group F game against already-eliminated Tunisia.

Their round-of-32 clash is likely to be on either 29th or 30th June, which could give the Liverpool duo ample time for recovery from the knocks they sustained against Sweden, should the head coach decide to make changes for the intervening fixture.

Andoni Iraola might well be hoping that, given how the group has played out thus far, his Netherlands counterpart Koeman might give the Anfield contingent most or even all of the night off against a Tunisia side who’ve conceded nine goals in two games and are now merely playing for the restoration of pride.

The last thing that Reds supporters or Dutch fans want is for key players to unnecessarily aggravate injury concerns and end up with longer-term issues.