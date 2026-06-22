‘When you look at him…’ – Carragher gives Diomande transfer verdict amid comparison to LFC legends

(Photos by Michael Reaves and Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool would be buying ‘potential’ rather than the finished article if they’re to sign Yan Diomande.

The Reds have had an opening offer of €100m (£86.8m) rejected by RB Leipzig, and Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Anfield chiefs are set to go back in with an improved bid for the 19-year-old, who the Bundesliga club reportedly value at €120m (£104m) or more.

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Carragher sees a bit of Salah and Mane in Diomande

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday, the former LFC defender voiced his belief that the Ivory Coast international would provide us with the pace out wide that we sorely lacked last season, seeing similar traits in him to two modern-day Merseyside legends.

Carragher said of Diomande: “I think what you’re buying is potential. It’s not what he is right now – he’s a 19-year-old kid, he’s a young man; but when you look at him physically, he looks like he has all of the attributes.

“You think of the success that Liverpool have had in the past with powerful, quick wide men. You think of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, especially those two. He certainly looks like he has those types of traits.

“That’s a big thing that Liverpool lacked last season, pace in those wide areas. They’ve already got a signing in from Spain, from Osasuna – Victor Munoz – and maybe they want a bit of pace on the other side as well.

“It’s pretty obvious where Liverpool were lacking last season, and that looks like where they’re going in the market. Is [Diomande] worth it? Time will tell.”

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Diomande offers a wonderful blend of pace and productivity

It’s worth remembering that, when the Reds signed Mane 10 years ago and Salah the following summer, they weren’t superstars at the time, but they grew into world-class wingers under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage.

Diomande appears to have world-class potential but, at 19, obviously he still has plenty to prove at the highest level. As Carragher says, though, Liverpool would be signing him for the long-term, not for an immediate impact.

The Sky Sports pundit mentioned how the Ivorian could inject some much-needed pace into the wide attacking positions at Anfield, and it’s notable that the teenager recorded the second fastest sprint speed in the Bundesliga last season with a searing 22.56mph (bundesliga.com).

The Leipzig winger isn’t solely about pace, either – he also has the end product to match, with 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 games during the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool will likely need to spend £100m or more to lure Diomande to Merseyside, and such a price tag would come with an expectation to quickly make an impact in the Premier League, but everything we’ve seen from him so far would suggest that he’s capable of making the transition with relative ease.

If he joins the Reds and goes on to have even half the LFC career that Salah and Mane did, whatever fee is paid for him would be fully vindicated.