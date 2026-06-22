‘For sure…’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Premier League ‘interest’ in ‘confident’ Liverpool star

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is ‘interest’ from a rival Premier League club in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of speculation over a potential exit from Anfield this summer, with TEAMtalk reporting earlier this month that as many as eight clubs are watching his situation amid apparent concerns over his game-time under new head coach Andoni Iraola.

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Journalist Ben Jacobs has since claimed that the Merseysiders aren’t actively looking to sell the Dutchman, nor has he indicated any desire to leave the club imminently, although that hasn’t halted the discourse surrounding his future.

Romano confirms Spurs ‘interest’ in Gakpo

On Sunday night, Romano partook in a transfer livestream for Born ‘N Red in which he claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are very much interest in a potential swoop for Gakpo.

The Italian said: “There is interest from Tottenham. There are clubs trying to understand if there is a way to strike a deal for Cody Gakpo this summer, but Liverpool are yet to give a green light to the exit. They are still very happy with Cody Gakpo.

“This is going to be a moment where Liverpool have to make a decision. I don’t think it’s going to be during the World Cup. I don’t think Gakpo is going to Tottenham today or tomorrow, but for sure there is interest.”

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Spurs could remain persistent in their pursuit of Gakpo

Spurs were named in the aforementioned TEAMtalk report as one of the eight prospective suitors for the Dutchman, so it very much appears that they’re keen on raiding Anfield for the winger, who scored twice in Netherlands’ 5-1 World Cup thrashing of Sweden at the weekend.

Those exploits had Daniel Sturridge proclaiming a ‘confident and decisive‘ version of Gakpo, which wasn’t always the case during a difficult 2025/26 campaign in which he managed just nine goals and endured frequent criticism of his performances.

The 27-year-old certainly doesn’t look like a footballer in any way perturbed by the ongoing speculation over his future, instead seeming laser-focused on deliverin for his country on the biggest stage of all, so any prospect of a swift exit from Liverpool seems most unlikely.

Spurs have already snapped up his compatriot Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and seem to be emboldened by their narrow escape from Premier League relegation, finishing the campaign strongly under Roberto De Zerbi.

They don’t seem likely to abandon their interest in Gakpo any time soon, so this rumour could persist for another few weeks yet.

Liverpool may have added to their wide attacking options with the signing of Victor Munoz, but they’ll be looking at the Dutchman’s performances at the World Cup and firmly believing that our number 18 still has a lot to contribute at Anfield on that kind of form.