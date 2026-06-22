‘I can guarantee…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares details of Liverpool ‘call’ for £85m midfielder

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have been in contact about a potential move for a highly-rated and sought-after midfielder.

In April, Anfield chiefs met with the agents of Mateus Fernandes, with the West Ham star considered a ‘serious option’ for a summer transfer.

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Reports this month have indicated that the 21-year-old continues to be monitored by the Reds and has been given the green light to leave the London Stadium following the Irons’ relegation from the Premier League.

Romano reveals Liverpool phone calls for Fernandes

Speaking on a transfer livestream for Born ‘N Red, Romano said that Liverpool had contacted the east London club to enquire about the midfielder’s situation, with the Merseysiders likely having to dig deep if they’re to land him.

The reporter outlined: “I will tell you something that was not so public in the recent days and weeks. Liverpool made a call two weeks ago to understand the situation of Fernandes at West Ham, to understand the price and conditions, but they didn’t return with any bid or any official conversation.