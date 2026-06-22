‘I can guarantee…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares details of Liverpool ‘call’ for £85m midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have been in contact about a potential move for a highly-rated and sought-after midfielder.
In April, Anfield chiefs met with the agents of Mateus Fernandes, with the West Ham star considered a ‘serious option’ for a summer transfer.
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Reports this month have indicated that the 21-year-old continues to be monitored by the Reds and has been given the green light to leave the London Stadium following the Irons’ relegation from the Premier League.
Romano reveals Liverpool phone calls for Fernandes
Speaking on a transfer livestream for Born ‘N Red, Romano said that Liverpool had contacted the east London club to enquire about the midfielder’s situation, with the Merseysiders likely having to dig deep if they’re to land him.
The reporter outlined: “I will tell you something that was not so public in the recent days and weeks. Liverpool made a call two weeks ago to understand the situation of Fernandes at West Ham, to understand the price and conditions, but they didn’t return with any bid or any official conversation.
“They made a call two weeks ago, I can guarantee that. Tottenham and Man United are busy with a deal, so there are so many clubs involved. The player is going to be expensive, more than £85m. It means Liverpool are working on midfielders.”
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£85m is a lot, but Fernandes has enormous potential
With West Ham dropping out of the top flight and set to take a significant financial hit accordingly, it seems quite likely that one of their most valuable assets in Fernandes will depart over the summer, and Liverpool will hope that situation will play into their hands.
Alas, the same is true of other suitors for the 21-year-old, whose price tag seems quite steep despite his proven talents as a box-to-box midfielder, as evidenced by figures from Fotmob.
|2025/26 Premier League
|Per 90 minutes
|Percentile among positional peers
|Accurate long balls
|3.27
|95th (top 5%)
|Successful dribbles
|0.83
|79th
|Dribble completion
|58.3%
|75th
|Pass completion
|87.5%
|70th
|Tackles
|3.07
|87th
|Duels won
|5.92
|75th
|% of duels won
|55.4%
|70th
|Recoveries
|5.42
|77th
As Romano pointed out, the middle of the park seems to be a position of priority for sporting director Richard Hughes this summer, with Inter Milan still attempting to lure Curtis Jones to Italy as the Reds academy graduate enters the final year of his current contract.
Fernandes would provide Liverpool with a tenacious midfield presence for the long-term, along with the technical ability to launch his team on the front foot and enhance their attacking threat.
Right now, £85m seems like a lot to pay for a young player who still has plenty to prove, but LFC would be paying for a potential solution for the next decade, just as they have gotten from the likes of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk in recent years.
The 21-year-old’s immediate future will be a compelling narrative throughout this transfer window.
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