“He’s too good” – Neville and Wright blown away by ‘scary’ Liverpool transfer target at World Cup

Image via ITV Sport

Gary Neville and Ian Wright have both been awestruck by one Liverpool transfer target at the 2026 World Cup.

Aside from watching their own club’s players, Reds fans may also be keeping a particularly close eye on Yan Diomande at the tournament amid the ongoing pursuit of the Ivory Coast winger, who’s been turning heads with his performances in North America.

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Having had an opening offer of €100m (£86.8m) rejected by RB Leipzig, Fabrizio Romano claimed over the weekend that Anfield chiefs are now set to try their luck once more with an improved bid for the 19-year-old, and it seems as though they may need to top £100m.

Neville and Wright wowed by ‘scary’ Diomande

Speaking on punditry duty for ITV Sport’s coverage of Germany v Ivory Coast, Neville and Wright both singled out Diomande for praise over his performance.

The ex-Manchester United full-back said (via GiveMeSport): “Diomande on this left-hand side has been absolutely brilliant. Even when they double or triple up, it’s not enough to contain him. He’s too good.”

The former Arsenal striker concurred: “He’s lived up to the hype. His pressing is brilliant; his taking on is brilliant; his pace is scary.”

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Neville and Wright capture why Liverpool are so keen to sign Diomande

These comments from Neville and Wright hint at why Liverpool signing Diomande would generate massive excitement at Anfield.

The Ivorian is the kind of enterprising, dashing winger who takes on opposition defences for fun and has everyone in the stadium anticipating with bated breath what he’s going to do next. Other than Rio Ngumoha, nobody really did that for the Reds last season.

The 19-year-old gave another standout performance in his country’s last-gasp defeat to Germany on Saturday as he won 10 duels, completed four dribbles and executed two key passes (Sofascore).

Liverpool will have to pay top dollar if they’re to persuade RB Leipzig to sell Diomande, and Jay Bothroyd has warned the Reds not to go over the top with the transfer fee for him, but the market reality is that such players command vast sums.

We’re glad to see Richard Hughes acting quickly to try and snap up the Ivory Coast winger before his asking price hits a stratospheric level, should he continue in the same vein in his nation’s remaining World Cup matches.