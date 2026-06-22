(Video) Mo Salah was in full party mode after Liverpool legend helps Egypt to create history

Images via Alex Grimm/Getty Images and @SalahWorld11 on X

Mo Salah was prominent among the post-match celebrations as Egypt secured their first ever win at a World Cup overnight.

The Pharaohs are all but qualified for the knockout rounds with a game to spare after defeating New Zealand 3-1, with the now ex-Liverpool winger scoring his country’s second goal in Vancouver.

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The result also gives Hossam Hassan’s side a favourable chance of winning Group G, which they’ll definitely do if they beat Iran in their next match (even a draw might be enough depending on what Belgium manage against the All Whites).

Salah leads the celebrations for Egypt

The social media admins for the Egypt national team posted footage of the post-match celebrations among the squad, with Salah not holding back as he revelled in a historic result for his nation.

The 34-year-old was seen holding up a large Bluetooth speaker and dancing along to upbeat music, all whilst wearing a beaming smile on his face as the players toasted their unprecedented achievement.

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Salah seems liberated by historic win for Egypt

From the outside looking in, it’s difficult to fully comprehend just how cathartic that win must’ve felt for Salah, who scored twice at the 2018 World Cup but had those individual moments overshadowed by three defeats for the Pharaohs.

This time around, he can fully celebrate scoring at the tournament as Egypt made history, and his euphoric demeanour after the game was in marked contrast to how he seemed to have the weight of the world on his shoulders during his final season with Liverpool.

Between an uncharacteristic slump in goalscoring output, endless media criticism, two controversial public interviews in December and May, and – most heartbreakingly – the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, the 34-year-old has had to contend with quite a lot over the past year.

Therefore, to see him rejoicing so freely after the Pharaohs’ victory will warm the hearts of almost every Reds supporter (other than those from New Zealand, of course, after their country’s defeat).

We’ve got our smiling Mo Salah back, and hopefully he’ll have a few more moments to enjoy throughout a World Cup campaign which looks set to continue for at least two more matches for Egypt.

You can see Salah celebrating with his teammates below, via @SalahWorld11 on X: