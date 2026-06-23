Report: How Andoni Iraola intervention decisively altered Victor Munoz transfer destiny

Images via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images and Liverpool FC on YouTube

It’s been revealed how the intervention of Andoni Iraola ultimately helped Liverpool to secure the signature of Victor Munoz.

Last Thursday, the Merseyside club confirmed that they’d agreed a deal to sign the Spanish winger from Osasuna, having triggered his €40m (£34.5m) release clause.

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Only a few days ago it seemed for all the world as though the 22-year-old was destined for Newcastle, but Keith Downie revealed how an instruction from the player’s camp to wait on a deal with the Magpies duly gave LFC the opportunity to pounce.

How Iraola phone call swayed Munoz towards Liverpool

A report from The Athletic has outlined how a phone call from Iraola ultimately swayed Munoz towards Liverpool rather than St James’ Park.

It revealed: ‘It was following the appointment of Iraola on June 4 that Liverpool discreetly stepped up their pursuit. Munoz was discussed in the initial squad planning meetings Iraola held with Hughes after accepting the opportunity to take over from Slot.

‘Iraola, who has an extensive knowledge of La Liga, made it clear he was a big fan of Munoz and believed he would be the perfect fit for the kind of aggressive, front-foot brand of football he’s looking to instill at Anfield.

‘There was a phone conversation between Iraola and Munoz earlier this week when the new Liverpool head coach presented his plan for the young winger in great detail. They have spoken a number of times since.

‘Senior sources at Osasuna believe that chatting with Iraola changed everything regarding Munoz’s situation, with his heart then set on moving to Anfield.’

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A huge win for Iraola so early in his Liverpool tenure

This is a huge win for the new Liverpool head coach in the first month of the job, making a fateful intervention to help secure the first signing of his reign, even though he doesn’t have the same hands-on role with transfers that a peer with the title of ‘manager’ would.

The 44-year-old came to Merseyside knowing that he wanted Munoz at Anfield and duly took matters into his own hands to speak with the player directly and convince him of a move to the Reds, just as Newcastle seemed poised to sign him.

In the Spanish winger, LFC are getting an outstanding dribbler and ball carrier who works hard out of possession and is prepared to have a crack at goal when the opportunity arises, with a tactical analysis from The Athletic describing him as a ‘throwback winger’ who’s ‘pacy, skilful and energetic’.

Liverpool had been in urgent need of wide attacking recruitment going into the summer, and while they could still do with an elite right-sided option to replace Mo Salah, they’ve done tremendously to move swiftly for Munoz when the opportunity arose.

We’re already seeing signs that, while the final transfer decisions at Anfield don’t rest with Iraola, he’s well able to act decisively in trying to secure the players that he wants as part of his squad.