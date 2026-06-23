(Video) Jurgen Klopp and Alexis Mac Allister share heartwarming moment after Argentina win

Images via Michael Regan/Getty Images and kloppo on Instagram

Alexis Mac Allister and Jurgen Klopp shared a heartwarming reunion with one another after Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria at the World Cup on Monday.

The Liverpool midfielder – who came to Anfield for the German’s final season in charge in 2023/24 – received plenty of praise for his understated yet effective performance in the Albiceleste’s win, in which Lionel Messi netted twice to become the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer.

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The former Reds manager has been enjoying the World Cup in his role as a pundit for German broadcaster Magenta TV, and after catching up with (and publicly defending) Virgil van Dijk in recent days, he encountered another one of his LFC alumni in Dallas yesterday.

Klopp and Mac Allister share heartwarming reunion

Klopp uploaded a video clip to his Instagram story which showed him reuniting with Mac Allister after the Argentina game.

After an introductory embrace between the pair, the Liverpool midfielder removed his shirt and handed it to his former boss, with the duo then sharing another hug before the 27-year-old made his way back to the dressing room.

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Can Iraola forge a similar bond to Klopp with Mac Allister?

Klopp is famed for the incredibly tight bonds that he formed with his players at Anfield when he was in charge of the Reds, and that was evident in the exchange that he shared with our number 10 on Monday.

It was the German who gave Mac Allister his opportunity to represent the most successful club in English football in 2023 after excelling for Brighton, and since then the midfielder has gone on to become a Premier League winner and – at his best – one of the world’s top performers in his position.

The 2025/26 campaign didn’t do as the Argentine would’ve liked from a personal or collective point of view, but hopefully a strong World Cup will see him return to Liverpool freshly buoyant and excited to begin working with new head coach Andoni Iraola.

If the Spaniard can get the same performance levels out of him that Klopp did in 2023/24, the Reds will be all the stronger for having their number 10 back towards his best!