Reliable source names price point at which Leipzig are ‘expected to consider’ selling Diomande

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

While RB Leipzig are understandably determined to keep hold of Yan Diomande, a report from a reliable source has named the price point at which they might be prepared to do business.

Liverpool have been knocked back in their first attempt to sign the 19-year-old, with an opening offer of €100m (£86.8m) rejected by the Bundesliga outfit, but they’re likely to go back in with an improved bid as they continue their pursuit of the Ivory Coast international (Fabrizio Romano).

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Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze reported on Monday (via X) that the Red Bull-owned club fully intend to offer the teenager a bumper new long-term contract with no release clause as they strive to keep him for at least another season, although he’s not regarded as completely ‘untouchable’.

Leipzig may consider bids of £112m for Diomande

On Tuesday morning, the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic was published, and it touched upon Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Diomande.

As jointly reported by James Pearce and Gregg Evans, the 19-year-old is the Reds’ ‘top target and has been for some time’, although some alternative targets ‘are under consideration if an agreement cannot be found’.

The report adds: ‘Leipzig want to keep Diomande and extend his contract but are expected to consider a higher bid in excess of €130m [£112.2m].’

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Diomande’s asking price is steep, but he could be what Liverpool need

Jay Bothroyd argued in recent days that the Ivory Coast international isn’t worth the figure at which Leipzig might consider doing business for him, but just how high will Liverpool be prepared to go?

It seems almost certain that nothing short of £100m will persuade the Bundesliga side to come to the table, with the 19-year-old’s impressive World Cup performances only serving to enhance his asking price even further.

It’s on the Anfield hierarchy to decide whether or not an outlay of £112m for Diomande would be justified – it’s a frightening amount to pay for him off the back of one excellent season in Germany, but he’d also give the Reds exactly what they’re lacking in their current line-up.

The official Bundesliga website highlighted how the Ivorian has been ‘a nightmare for defenders’ with his ‘near-instaneous acceleration’, and that propensity to take on the opposition is something that Liverpool sorely lacked in the 2025/26 campaign.

At the very least, sporting director Richard Hughes needs to throw everything at securing a deal for the 19-year-old, who won’t come cheap but could be a transformative signing for LFC if it comes off.