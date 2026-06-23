Enquiry made: Liverpool throw their hat into the ring for £86m midfielder who’s ‘got everything’

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be among several clubs to have enquired about a coveted midfielder who’s been earning rave reviews at the World Cup.

Sporting director Richard Hughes very much appears to be on the lookout for recruits in the middle of the park this summer, with the Reds reportedly acting upon their interest in Mateus Fernandes and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

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Reports from Germany on Tuesday have named another midfield option who’s seemingly being considered at Anfield.

Liverpool enquire about Felix Nmecha

According to Sport Bild (via Bulinews), Liverpool have joined Bayern Munich and both Manchester clubs in making contact over a potential move for Felix Nmecha, who’s attracting increased transfer interest off the back of his performances for Germany at the World Cup.

There is a release clause of €80m (£69m) in his contract at Borussia Dortmund, although it doesn’t become active until next summer – it’s due to decrease to €70m (£60.4m) in 2028.

BVB aren’t under any pressuer to sell the 25-year-old, whose current deal has four years remaining, although an offer of €100m (£86.3m) could make them consider a sale.

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What qualities would Nmecha bring to Liverpool?

Nmecha has come in for plenty of praise with his displays at the World Cup, with Gary Neville describing him as ‘outstanding’ in Germany’s win over Ivory Coast and Ian Wright proclaiming that ‘he’s got everything’ (ITV Sport, via Bulinews).

What the 25-year-old also has is eligibility to be considered a ‘homegrown player’ by Premier League rules, having been registered with Manchester City for more than three years prior to his 21st birthday.

It means that Liverpool could sign him without having to use up their one remaining non-homegrown berth for the top flight, which’d make him all the more appealing to the Anfield hierarchy as they seek to bolster the Reds’ midfield this summer.

Capable of playing as a defensive or central midfielder, Nmecha was among the best performers in his position for several metrics in the 2025/26 Bundesliga, as seen below in figures from Fotmob.

2025/26 Bundesliga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Successful dribbles 1.28 90th (top 10%) % of aerial duels won 62.8% 85th % of accurate long balls 61.9% 79th Pass completion 87.2% 77th % of duels won 55.2% 73rd Assists 0.12 72nd

He also showed his mixture of ball-winning and creative ability in Germany’s 2-1 defeat of Ivory Coast on Saturday, winning 10 duels and eight tackles whilst recording two key passes and creating two ‘big chances’ (Sofascore).

The 25-year-old is set to be in high demand this summer, so Liverpool will have some stern competition to fend off if they’re to bring him to Anfield, but it’s good to see them at least throwing their hat into the ring.