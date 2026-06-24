Andy Robertson aims light-hearted jibe towards ‘world’s best’ Alisson ahead of Scotland v Brazil

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson aimed a light-hearted jibe at Alisson Becker as part of a glowing tribute to his now ex-Liverpool teammate ahead of Scotland’s World Cup clash against Brazil tonight, when they’ll be in opposition to one another.

A draw would guarantee the Selecao’s place in the round of 32 and would almost certainly be enough for Steve Clarke’s side to join them in the knockout rounds, breaking new ground for the Tartan Army at a major tournament.

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Ahead of the fixture in Miami, the Scottish left-back joked that he’s hoping the goalkeeper has one of his less stellar days on this occasion, adding with self-deprecation that he’s unlikely to pose too much trouble for Brazil’s number 1.

What has Robertson said about Alisson ahead of kick-off?

Speaking on Tuesday, Robertson said of Alisson (via Liverpool Echo): “I hope he’s picking the ball out of the net maybe a couple of times tomorrow, more usual than I’m used to, but he’s the best ‘keeper in the world for me and he has been for so many years.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a player and a person, but hopefully tomorrow he doesn’t keep a clean sheet! I’d like to think the [Brazil] squad respects me, but I’m not sure how much they respect my shooting. I don’t think they’ll take any advice off me on how to beat Alisson!”

Self-effacing wit aside, the 32-year-old had kind words for his former teammate as he gushed: “I was very lucky to play with Ali for the last eight years and in big moments Ali was always there for us.

“He’s an unbelievable goalkeeper and an even better person – someone that I admire so much, he and his family, I’m really lucky to be close to them and they’re fantastic people.”

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Robertson knows all about Alisson’s greatness from Liverpool

Robertson needs no educating as to the world-class credentials of Alisson, having been his teammate at Liverpool for eight years until the Scotland captain’s poignant departure from Anfield a month ago.

We don’t doubt that the goalkeeper would air similarly complimentary words about the left-back, both of whom have cemented their legacy as modern-day LFC greats with their central contributions to two Premier League title wins and a Champions League triumph over the past decade.

The duo being on opposite sides tonight will serve as a portent for what’s to come next season as they line up against each other when the Reds play Tottenham Hotspur just before Christmas and at the end of February.

Robertson’s international record of just four goals in 96 caps would indicate that he’s unlikely to score past Alisson in Miami. If he can pull it off, though, you can be sure he’ll savour it all the more to net against the man who he’s justifiably proclaimed as the best goalkeeper in the world!