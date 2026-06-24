Report: Andoni Iraola’s stance on Cody Gakpo outlined amid rumours of Liverpool exit

Images via Lars Baron/Getty Images and Liverpool FC on YouTube

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a potential exit from Liverpool this summer, but Andoni Iraola is determined to keep hold of the player unless a truly irresistible offer were to come in for him.

Fabrizio Romano claimed in recent days that there is ‘interest’ from Tottenham Hotspur in the 27-year-old and that the Reds may soon ‘have to make a decision’ on what to do with the Netherlands international.

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The forward endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign in which he managed just nine goals, but his performances at the World Cup have been praised by Daniel Sturridge as he scored twice in his country’s 5-1 thrashing of Sweden last weekend.

Iraola keen to work with Gakpo at Liverpool

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will only consider selling Gakpo this summer if they were to receive a ‘big offer’ for him, and they have no plans to offload the Dutchman any time soon.

Iraola is keen to afford the winger the opportunity to impress him at Anfield, and any attempts from Spurs or other suitors to sign him are set to be met with firm ‘resistance’ from the Merseyside club ‘unless they truly make it worth their while’.

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Gakpo still has plenty to offer at Liverpool

Gakpo’s performances last season were widely criticised, and the emergence of Rio Ngumoha has led to increased competition for the left attacking berth, although the 27-year-old ended the campaign in a central role due to injury issues for Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

The arrival of Victor Munoz adds another contender for that position, although the Spaniard can also play on the right flank, where our only current senior option is the sporadically used Federico Chiesa.

The World Cup seems to have come at a good time for Liverpool’s number 18, offering him the opportunity to remind Iraola (and the wider world) what he’s capable of when playing to his best, and we don’t doubt that his new club boss will like what he’s seen from him for his country.

Gakpo has an estimated market value of €69.1m (£59.5m) according to Football Transfers, which seems about right for a player in his peak footballing years and with an impressive body of work behind him as a Premier League winner and abundant major tournament goalscorer.

The message from Anfield couldn’t be any clearer – if you want the Dutchman, you’re gonna have to pay a premium and come to the table with an almighty proposal.