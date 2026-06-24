Liverpool and Newcastle could be on a collision course over two more players after Munoz hijack

(Photos by Michael Steele and Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle could potentially be on a collision course over two more wingers this summer, following on from the transfer of Victor Munoz to Anfield.

As detailed by Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the Magpies had been on the verge of completing a deal to sign the Spain international, only for the Reds to make the most of an opportunity to swoop in and snap him up instead, with the move being officially confirmed last week.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That dramatic plot twist followed on from the tempestuous transfer of Alexander Isak from St James’ Park to Anfield at the end of last summer, and the two Premier League sides could be set to do battle over a couple more players in the next few weeks.

Newcastle and Liverpool both eyeing the same two wingers

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are showing an interest in Said El Mala (Köln) and Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille), two wingers for whom Liverpool are also ‘waiting in the wings’ if they fail in their pursuits of Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola.

Last week, Ben Jacobs named the first two of those players – along with Yankuba Minteh of Brighton – as ‘options’ being considered by FSG if they don’t manage to sign the RB Leipzig star, who’s currently their primary wide attacking target.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Might one transfer influence the outcome of another?

The Newcastle-Liverpool ‘market rivalry’ of this summer feels reminiscent of 2023 when the Reds had heavily pursued Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo – even agreeing a £111m deal for the latter – only for Chelsea to sign both midfielders.

Between the nature of Isak’s exit from St James’ Park last year and the Merseysiders’ swoop for Munoz a few days ago, the Magpies’ hierarchy will surely be bristling at the thought of potentially missing out on LFC to El Mala and/or Fernandez-Pardo, both of whom can play on the left or through the middle.

The former (19) enjoyed a terrific first campaign in senior football in 2025/26, scoring 13 goals and setting up another five for Köln, while the latter (21) netted eight times and claimed seven assists for LIlle last term.

Having signed Munoz already and reportedly agreed personal terms with Diomande, Liverpool might be content with their wide attacking business for the summer if they both come off, thus potentially leaving Newcastle a free run at El Mala and Fernandez-Pardo.

The transfer window domino effect could well swing into play here, with the outcome of one deal quite likely to influence the turn of events with another. The arms race for wide attacking additions at St James’ Park and Anfield is set to be compelling.