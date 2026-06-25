‘They need to find…’ – Ex-England defender tells Liverpool what summer transfer priority should be

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Former England defender Danny Mills has named the one part of the squad where Liverpool ‘need to’ strengthen during the summer transfer window.

The Reds already have one new addition through the door in Victor Munoz and remain in hot pursuit of another winger in Yan Diomande. Meanwhile, they continue to be linked with several midfielders, including Felix Nmecha and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

However, the former Leeds right-back has implored FSG to bring in a centre-forward who’d best fit the style of play that Andoni Iraola is likely to implement at Anfield.

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Mills: Liverpool ‘need’ to sign a centre-forward this summer

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop on behalf of betTOM, Mills said: “I think they need to find that centre-forward who’s going to fit the rest of the team. Is that a target man that’s going to hold the ball up and people feed off?

“Liverpool have still got a lot of very good players in attacking areas and attacking midfield areas, but who’s going to be the focal point of that attack? Obviously [Alexander] Isak last season didn’t really work out. They tried lots of different players and positions and it was quite fluid at times.

“I think you need to work out: how are Liverpool going to play, and then where’s that focal point? Who is going to be the main player, the main position in that team?

“I would say it needs to be a centre-forward, whether that be a player that’s going to hold the ball up, or someone that’s going to run in behind. Maybe that depends on how Isak comes back after the World Cup, if he’s completely fit.

“The manager wants to play on the front foot, wants to be attacking, loves playing with wingers; but if you do that, you need that Harry Kane-style player that’s going to drop in at times, can hold the ball up. You don’t necessarily need that Isak player that’s going to run in behind and score those types of goals.

“I think he has to look at what he’s got and think: ‘How do I get the best out of the wingers that I’ve got there already and the attacking midfield players?’ I would suggest maybe a different style of centre-forward might suit them a little bit better.”

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Do Liverpool need another centre-forward?

Having spent approximately £200m on Isak and Hugo Ekitike last summer, do Liverpool need to go into the market for another centre-forward between now and the end of August?

Iraola faces the double-edged sword of having too many mouths to feed if another target man is brought in, whilst also running the risk of being left short if the Swede suffers further fitness issues next season, with the Frenchman not expected back until Christmas at the earliest.

When Ekitike is back fit, he could be that ‘Kane-style player’ (to use Mills’ words) who links the play by dropping deep to receive the ball, even if his upper body strength isn’t his foremost trait when compared with some centre-forwards in the Premier League.

Iraola used Evanilson as the focal point of his attack at Bournemouth, and he excelled in terms of his hold-up play by occupying opposition defenders to free up his fellow attackers and consistently being able to retain possession – he was dispossessed just 39 times last season, placing him among the best-performing 12% of Premier League forwards for that metric (Fotmob).

Our preference would be for the new Liverpool head coach to show faith in Isak (insofar as his fitness allows) and try to incorporate him into the Reds’ tactical approach in attack – likewise with Ekitike whenever he returns from injury.