‘Always impresses me’ – Ex-Premier League scout advises Liverpool to consider move for £60m star

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been advised to consider a move for a Premier League midfielder who’s currently in action at the World Cup.

With the Reds continuing to be linked with several players in that position for the summer transfer window (Felix Nmecha, Ayyoub Bouaddi and more), it’s a part of the squad which seems to be high on Richard Hughes’ list of priorities.

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Elliot Anderson’s name has also been mentioned over the past few months, although the Nottingham Forest star is reportedly edging closer to a British record transfer to Manchester City (Sky Sports).

Liverpool advised to consider Bruno Guimaraes move

Bryan King – formerly a scout at Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur – has claimed that Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes could be ideal for Liverpool, believing him to represent better value than the England international.

He told Football Insider: “The boy that always impresses me is the Brazilian boy at Newcastle, the captain. I think he’s a good player; he is a good footballer.

“I could see him causing interest from Man City or Liverpool or Arsenal even. In front, I think he’s a better bet than Anderson. If I was going to bring a player into my football club, I’d sooner bring him in than Anderson.