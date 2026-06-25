‘Always impresses me’ – Ex-Premier League scout advises Liverpool to consider move for £60m star

Liverpool have been advised to consider a move for a Premier League midfielder who’s currently in action at the World Cup.
With the Reds continuing to be linked with several players in that position for the summer transfer window (Felix Nmecha, Ayyoub Bouaddi and more), it’s a part of the squad which seems to be high on Richard Hughes’ list of priorities.
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Elliot Anderson’s name has also been mentioned over the past few months, although the Nottingham Forest star is reportedly edging closer to a British record transfer to Manchester City (Sky Sports).
Liverpool advised to consider Bruno Guimaraes move
Bryan King – formerly a scout at Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur – has claimed that Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes could be ideal for Liverpool, believing him to represent better value than the England international.
He told Football Insider: “The boy that always impresses me is the Brazilian boy at Newcastle, the captain. I think he’s a good player; he is a good footballer.
“I think Anderson’s been hyped up a little bit too much for me. He’s a good Premier League player. I ain’t sure whether he’s a good international player. Believe me, if anybody pays £130m for him, then football’s gone mad.”
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Is it likely that Liverpool would try to sign Guimaraes?
Guimaraes – who holds a current market value of €70.1m (£60.4m) according to Football Transfers – enjoyed a strong midfield performance for Brazil in their 3-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday night, as evidenced by the figures below from Sofascore.
|Duels won
|4
|Key passes
|3
|Assists
|2
|‘Big chances’ created
|2
|Clearances
|2
|Dribbles completed
|1
The 28-year-old was one of the strongest midfield performers in the Premier League last season for a host of attacking and creative metrics, as seen in the table below with data from Fotmob.
|2025/26 Premier League
|Per 90 minutes
|Percentile among positional peers
|Goals
|0.33
|96th (top 4%)
|xG
|0.21
|96th
|Shots on target
|0.84
|96th
|Non-penalty xG
|0.15
|94th
|Chances created
|1.65
|86th
|Shots
|1.54
|85th
|Assists
|0.18
|84th
|‘Big chances’ created
|0.26
|79th
It’s hard to argue with numbers like those, and the Brazilian is a proven operator in the English top flight who should still have the best part of decade left in him at the highest level, so we can understand why King is advocating him as a viable option for Liverpool.
What could make it difficult for the Reds to sign him (if they were interested in doing so) is an uneasy relationship with Newcastle, stemming from the tempestuous Alexander Isak saga last year and the recent hijacking of Victor Munoz’s proposed move to St James’ Park.
It’s not a move that we envisage Hughes pursuing this summer, but that doesn’t make it a nonsensical suggestion from King either.
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