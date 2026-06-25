Journalist not ruling out possibility of Liverpool signing being ‘done in the next day or two’

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

As Liverpool continue their pursuit of Yan Diomande, one respected journalist has suggested that a deal could be ‘done in the next day or two’, but is more likely to ‘drag on’ for a few more weeks.

The Reds have had an opening offer of €100m (£86.8m) turned down by RB Leizpig, who are also expected to say no to a proposed second bid of €120m (£103.5m) including add-ons, according to reports from Germany.

There’s understood to be an ‘agreement’ in place with the 19-year-old’s representatives, but persuading his club to do business could be decidedly tougher.

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Diomande’s camp ‘frustrated’ over how long Liverpool transfer is taking

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Lewis Steele reported that Diomande’s camp feel irked over how long it’s taking for a deal to be concluded, although he didn’t completely rule out the possibility of Liverpool suddenly turbo-charging a move over the line either.

The journalist said: “I think there’s a little bit of frustration on the player’s side, from what I’ve heard, that it’s maybe taking a little bit longer than some people may have anticipated.

“I’m talking about his camp. Maybe they thought it was going to go a bit quicker, but now they’re sort of resigned to the fact it might drag on after the World Cup, but they accept it.

“Also, you never know. Liverpool could just pull their finger out, and it’d be done in the next day or two.”

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Liverpool might need to keep being patient and persistent

As Steele referenced, there have been times when FSG have moved with remarkable haste and stealth to suddenly secure a transfer – the recent hijacking of Newcastle’s pursuit of Victor Munoz comes to mind – but realistically it might be a little while yet before (or if) a deal for Diomande is done.

From what we can observe from afar, it doesn’t seem to be for a want of trying from Liverpool to finalise a move for the 19-year-old, but rather that Leipzig are understandably digging their heels in as they strive to keep hold of their dynamic young winger.

Maybe there will be a second official bid from Anfield in the next couple of days and – just maybe – it might be accepted by the Bundesliga club, although the reports we’ve seen up to now would indicate that they won’t fold too readily.

FSG just need to be persistent and put together a package which’d be closer to Leipzig’s valuation of Diomande, in the hope that they might twist their arm into compromising somewhat on the asking price.

Of course we’d like to see the deal being wrapped up as quickly as possible, but if it means waiting another few weeks to ensure that it gets over the line, so be it.