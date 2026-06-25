Jurgen Klopp warns Andoni Iraola as World Cup raises Liverpool anxiety

(Photos by Dustin Satloff & Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

It will come as no surprise to Liverpool fans that former boss Jurgen Klopp holds little love for the British media.

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The German head coach – who managed the Reds between 2015 to 2024 – bemoaned the criticism of Thomas Tuchel’s England side following a goalless draw with Ghana in the World Cup.

The Three Lions had kicked off their group stage campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia.

Jurgen Klopp’s indirect warning to Andoni Iraola

Words of comfort for the former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund coach, and a warning, perhaps, for Andoni Iraola at Anfield?

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“Thomas Tuchel is an outstanding coach. Outstanding coaches sometimes have a draw. Crazy, huh? And sometimes you don’t score, and sometimes you’re unlucky,” Klopp told ITV.

The 59-year-old went on to add: “I know how the British media are. Stay calm.

“I don’t think there was ever, in the history of the World Cup, a team that won all games.”

"Outstanding coaches sometimes draw" Jurgen Klopp gives his thoughts on Thomas Tuchel as a coach and answers questions on whether he will return to coaching… 👀 pic.twitter.com/fGkHEUpFz0 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 24, 2026

Our new head coach, of course, has already had a taste of the additional pressures that come with managing a Premier League club, thanks to his successful spell with Bournemouth.

But with the greatest of respect to the Cherries, the expectation levels at Liverpool will be considerably greater.

A reality Jurgen Klopp is more than familiar with in his time on the red half of Merseyside.

The media will ask questions but Liverpool must give Iraola time

The questions have already begun ahead of pre-season: will Iraola be able to make the step up to a Premier League behemoth in Liverpool FC? Is the Spaniard’s style of football sustainable for a side playing potentially 50 or so games across all competitions?

A ball has yet to be kicked to mark the official start of the 44-year-old’s reign, yet the doubts are there. And they’ll be here to stay, as far as the wider media landscape is concerned, until he can deliver a convincing start in competitive action.

But the remit for Liverpool fans, as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, is simple: be patient with Andoni Iraola.

The ex-Bournemouth boss comes extremely highly rated, will commit to developing young talent, and employs an attractive, aggressive style of football.

Now he just needs the appropriate tools in place to make a proper go of things in L4.