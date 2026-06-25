Liverpool closer to Yan Diomande transfer than ever before after crucial detail emerges

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has reportedly chosen a Liverpool transfer over a switch to PSG this summer.

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This report comes from Ekrem Konur on X (formerly Twitter), with the Reds understood to be ready to finalise a full agreement shortly.

The Merseysiders’ main rivals for the deal, PSG, are said to have baulked at the fee (in excess of £110m) involved – a figure that, much like the high-stakes bets you might see on platforms such as latvijaskazino.com, represents a serious gamble with potentially huge rewards.

Liverpool ready to pay big money for Yan Diomande

It should be emphasised that Liverpool and RB Leipzig have yet to settle on an official final fee for Diomande. However, it doesn’t appear to be a serious stumbling block ahead of what seems to be an increasingly likely move to L4.

🚨#Liverpool RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has chosen Anfield over PSG. 🔥 Although PSG were in his sights, their refusal to meet the transfer fee pushed the player towards Liverpool. 👀 The Reds are planning to finalize an agreement soon. 💰 If Leipzig’s demands are met,… https://t.co/YFa23fcyCI pic.twitter.com/lvl5vSBAc3 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 24, 2026

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Andoni Iraola’s men will surely have been emboldened by the fact that they’ve already managed to nail down a key piece of business with the acquisition of Victor Munoz for just under £35m.

A move that should enable the club to exploit some wiggle room when it comes to meeting Leipzig’s eye-watering demands for the 19-year-old winger.

Liverpool have to spend the money now before PSG do later

The need at Liverpool, it has to be said, is considerably greater than at PSG.

The reigning Champions League winners currently boast an array of attacking talent that exceeds most squads in Europe. Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Goncalo Ramos, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Kang-in Lee.

Over on the red half of Merseyside, Mo Salah’s departure leaves us with limited firepower, not to mention a starkly bare right wing (barring Federico Chiesa).

We’re not denying that over £100m spent on a 19-year-old in Yan Diomande who’s only enjoyed a year in the Bundesliga is obscene.

But the market is such that we’re struggling to name superior alternatives. Bradley Barcola, you might argue, is one such name, but Liverpool would have to gamble on cutting a deal with the same side they’re competing against to sign the Ivory Coast international.

Michael Olise would be the dream name for our recruitment team, but Bayern Munich have already made clear to Real Madrid that no amount of money will see the Frenchman leave this summer.

That leaves us in a tricky spot, with a clear need for pace, aggression and creativity on the flanks.

So, Diomande it is!