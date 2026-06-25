(Video) Liverpool fans’ hearts will swell at post-match exchange between Alisson and Robertson

Image via @xereutrindy on X

Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson shared a heartfelt exchange after Brazil’s 3-0 win over Scotland at the World Cup on Wednesday night.

The former Liverpool teammates came up against one another in Miami as the five-time world champions eased to victory, sending them into the round of 32 as group winners, whereas Steve Clarke’s side face a nervous wait to see if they’ll advance from third place.

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The Tottenham Hotspur-bound left-back joked before the game that he’d hoped his long-time Anfield pal would be ‘picking the ball out of the net’ more than usual, but instead he made five saves in holding onto a clean sheet.

Alisson and Robertson share post-match moment

After the full-time whistle, TV cameras picked out Alisson and Robertson sharing a moment to swell the hearts of Liverpool supporters who’d come to adore them both over the past decade.

The two men shared a heartfelt embrace and exchanged words with one another, with both pointing and waving to people in the stands.

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Contrasting fortunes for Alisson and Robertson

The evening could hardly have gone any more differently for the long-time Anfield teammates.

Alisson did what was needed from him as Brazil eased to victory, registering a second successive clean sheet as he kept out all five shots on his goalmouth.

By contrast, Robertson was substituted at half-time after being ‘ripped by Rayan’ (in the words of BBC Sport‘s Amy Canavan), and the Scots’ heavy defeat has left them in real danger of dropping out of the top eight third-placed teams who go through to the knockout stage.

Their fate won’t be confirmed until the final batch of group games end in the early hours of Sunday morning, less than 48 hours before Brazil are in action against the runners-up of Group F.

Having tasted quarter-final elimination at the past two World Cups, Alisson will be desperate to go at least one better on what could potentially be his last crack at the trophy.

For Robertson, he’ll just want to have another match on the horizon next week, rather than seeing Scotland’s first appearance at this level for 28 years come to a premature end, just like every other major tournament in which they’ve participated.

You can view the post-match exchange between the duo below, taken from Globo’s match coverage and shared via @xereutrindy on X: