Spanish media issue Victor Munoz injury updates after World Cup body blow for Liverpool newcomer

(Photo via Coral Scoles-Coburn/Getty Images)

Spanish media have issues updates on the muscle injury which has affected new Liverpool signing Victor Munoz in the midst of the World Cup.

Barely had the Reds announced the arrival of the 22-year-old than he suffered a setback which has already ruled him out of one match for his country at the tournament in North America.

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While no official timeline has been placed on when the winger might be back in action, reports from his homeland offer encouragement that it isn’t a long-term blow.

What’s the latest on Munoz’s injury?

Thursday’s print edition of Mundo Deportivo claimed (via Sport Witness) that Munoz didn’t train with the Spain squad yesterday as they prepare for their final Group H fixture against Uruguay (1am Saturday BST).

However, the forward underwent ‘some running and interval training’ as he continues to progress with his recovery.

Meanwhile, AS reported that the new Liverpool signing had a session with national team psychologist Javier Lopez Vallejo on Wednesday, and head coach Luis de la Fuente offered a telling clue that the 22-year-old ‘will be important’ throughout the World Cup.

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Munoz doesn’t seem far off a comeback

That comment from the Spain boss would hint that Munoz is in line to play at the tournament if – as expected – his country go deep into the knockout rounds, and therefore that his injury shouldn’t greatly impinge on his involvement with Liverpool once he links up with his new club later this summer.

It’s still a shame that his World Cup has been impacted by the muscle problem, which is also set to sideline him for the Uruguay game. If (as seems likely) La Roja top their group, their subsequent game would be played on Thursday night, giving the winger a week from now to prove his fitness.

Reds supporters will simply be hoping that this is a one-off concern and not the start of a trend with the 22-year-old, who’s effectively been injury-free in the early stages of his professional career.

Having seen 2025 signing Jeremie Frimpong plagued by muscle and hamstring injuries throughout his first campaign at Liverpool (and duly missing the cut for Netherlands’ World Cup squad), we just hope it doesn’t become a similar story with Munoz.

Fingers crossed he’ll be able to feature at some stage during the tournament for one of the favourites for the trophy.