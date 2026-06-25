The Spanish gamble – opting for Iraola over Alonso

(Photos by Cameron Smith & Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s board dreaded the inevitable day when Jurgen Klopp would no longer be in the dugout. For many Reds, the news of his departure came as a shock, and a rather unpleasant one at that.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Nobody expects a manager to hang around forever. But when a talismanic authority of the magnitude of Klopp endears himself to an entire fanbase and city and brings unbridled joy and success, there’s always that quiet voice in the back of your mind that hopes he’s going to stay for decades.

Anyone who had knowledge of Klopp’s managerial trajectory at Mainz and Dortmund knew that he was unlikely to repeat the same long stints and tenures that we have seen in English football before, like Alex Ferguson and Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger. So, in truth, the conversation about who was going to take the reins after he called it a day at Anfield had been swirling around a year or two before his departure.

Xabi Alonso – The favourite with the betting companies

FSG made no secret of their love for Xabi Alonso and their preference that he take over when Klopp left in 2024.

The fact that he was part of the iconic 2000s team that pulled off the miracle in Istanbul, including that famous semi-final win against Chelsea, which, for many, is still the greatest atmosphere they’ve ever witnessed at Anfield, the idea that Alonso would end up in the dugout at Chelsea seemed improbable.

Football is often stranger than fiction, and while the betting odds are usually a solid indicator of what will actually happen, they too had Alonso as the betting favourite for quite some time. The former Leverkusen boss’s poker face throughout these proceedings didn’t help the betting companies decipher his plan.

We’ve seen how online casino companies have had to adapt to the rise of the internet to cater to a rapidly expanding global audience. This has been the case for the broader gambling market too, with 24/7 news cycles, unverified and viral social media news, and global betting patterns all creating headaches for betting companies looking to balance the odds without dropping the ball.

Keeping an ear to the ground

Social media can be a minefield when you’re looking for legitimate, well-balanced news, and while there are some ideas that are able to gather momentum, it’s usually a good idea not to get all of your sports news directly from one source.

For instance, sites like X (formerly Twitter) are frequently criticised for being rife with misinformation, but in some contexts, such as marketing, they can be a great tool for producing viral marketing content, allowing giveaways to reach an audience quickly, as you can see in the link below.

Who's feeling lucky enough to win 1 of 2 Samsung Galaxy S10 FE Tablets?! To Enter:

⚡ Follow @ignitionaustralia and Join our Discord Channel

⚡ Comment: "Let's send it!"

⚡ Tag your squad LET'S SEND IT 💨 AU Only. T&C's apply. Winners announced via X/IG on June 19th. Must be… pic.twitter.com/sIIbFizj8y — Ignition Australia (@Ignition_AU) June 15, 2026

Ultimately, though, more journalists began to highlight that Alonso was not entirely enamoured with the idea of moving back to Liverpool to manage the Merseysiders. When Arne Slot was appointed, Xabi went to Real Madrid. It felt as though that ship had sailed. As voices of discontent grew and Slot started to fall out with key players, Xabi’s short stint at Madrid had also petered out, and the rumours kicked back up again.

Many fans felt as though they missed the boat with Alonso; it was almost too perfect a fit, and now that Chelsea have gambled and Iraola has signed a long-term deal at Anfield, which decision will be better in the long run?

Understanding the project

Liverpool fans understand that any manager must be given time to integrate their project; Klopp had it, Mikel Arteta has had it, and Pep Guardiola had it at City. It takes time, money, and patience. For instance, Arteta was in the running for the Everton manager’s job before he went to Arsenal, but Everton opted for Ancelotti instead. At the time, it seemed obvious; in hindsight, not the right move.

This is the approach that some fans have adopted. They see Xabi, his legendary status already cemented as a player and feel as though it is inevitable he could do the same in the dugout. Great players do not always make great managers, as we know. In Iraola’s defence, he was a better player than some people thought. In management, it is about the long-term project rather than a superstar signing.

But between the two Spaniards, who is more likely to have an impact?

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Iraola or Xabi – Final say

We won’t know whether Chelsea or Liverpool have made the right move for at least the first season or so, if Alonso lasts that long. FSG have a proven track record of success and shrewd business moves.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has a far more chaotic approach, with many of their key players on eye-watering, bumper contracts, and managers being sacked before they’ve even had time to look for houses in West London. Xabi might be sacked by the time you read this; who knows?

Some doubts have emerged over Alonso’s ability to manage big personalities following a mixed stint with Real Madrid. Though it should be emphasised that the environment in the Spanish capital is far from simple to negotiate for even the most elite head coaches in Europe. Iraola, on the other hand, has a proven track record in the Premier League, a solid, distinctive style, and has earned his stripes, without a glittering playing career partly propping up his reputation as a manager.

It may sound easy to say from a Liverpool standpoint, but Iraola seems like the better fit, at least for now, but who knows how it could look by Christmas?