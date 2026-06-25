What Liverpool are now privately saying about Cody Gakpo amid Tottenham transfer probe

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo is believed to still have a future at Liverpool ahead of the 2026/27 season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Dutchman was one of several stars to struggle in a campaign that ultimately saw Premier League-winning head coach Arne Slot handed his marching orders ahead of the summer window.

Despite links to the likes of league rivals Tottenham, however, it’s currently expected that the 27-year-old will have a role to play in Andoni Iraola’s side.

Liverpool believe Cody Gakpo can prove his worth again

It shouldn’t be so quickly forgotten that Gakpo provided a season to remember in Slot’s opening campaign in charge of the Reds.

The 27-year-old hit 18 goals and seven assists in 49 games (across all competitions), competing brilliantly with Luis Diaz on the left flank as a 20th top-flight title was secured.

And from Liverpool’s perspective, there’s still hope that he can contribute meaningfully moving forward under new management.

The BBC reports: “Liverpool still view him as a proven attacker in the Premier League who can function in different ways, and given Hugo Ekitike could be missing until 2027 with a ruptured Achilles, his versatility in being able to play centrally offers options for Iraola.”

A view that’s reportedly shared by Andoni Iraola, with the Basque-born boss said to be keen to hold on to Cody Gakpo. Unless, of course, a truly exceptional offer comes in for the left-sided attacker.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool handed a timely reminder of Gakpo’s qualities at the World Cup

175 minutes

2 goals

1 assist

Iraola must recreate shared environment with Luis Diaz

We’re not going to be able to bring Luis Diaz back to Anfield, that much is clear.

But what Liverpool’s recruitment team and, by extension, the manager, can do is recreate the environment that got the best out of Gakpo on the pitch.

That means ensuring the Netherlands international is able to benefit from serious competition on the left flank. Not to disparage Arne Slot’s careful handling of the extremely talented Rio Ngumoha (17), but the lack of a serious threat to our No.18’s minutes hardly got the best out of him.

The arrival of Victor Munoz is certainly a step in the right direction, and the further arrival (we hope) of Yan Diomande will furnish us with another positionally versatile wide man.

Options for Iraola.

Competition for Cody Gakpo.