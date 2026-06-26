“I can say…” – Yan Diomande’s honest statement on his future after the World Cup

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande refused to answer questions about his future in club football while still competing in the World Cup.

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The 19-year-old helped the Ivory Coast secure passage through to the knockout stages of the competition, providing an assist in a 2-0 win over Curacao on Thursday.

Otherwise, reports indicate that the teenager remains keen on a move to Anfield, although he remains privately frustrated over the pace of club-to-club talks.

Yan Diomande stays quiet on Liverpool transfer talks

The 19-year-old told Sky Sports that his full focus was on the World Cup amid ongoing interest from the Reds and PSG.

“I don’t know. I’m not thinking about my future after the World Cup,” Diomande told reporters.

“I’m trying to put all my energy into the World Cup, and then I’ll see what’s happening after. I can say nothing about that.”

Yan Diomande says all his focus is on the World Cup as Ivory Coast reached the last 32 with a 2-0 victory vs Curaçao ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7u6PBS36vK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2026

A perfectly fair response, it should be emphasised, with the Ivorian about to help his nation in the knockout stages for the first time.

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RB Leipzig holding firm on their valuation

According to reports coming out of Germany, RB Leipzig value Diomande at €130m (£112.2m).

A significant sum for a 19-year-old, but an understandable one given the current shape of the market and limited comparable options available.

We do have some concerns over what a deal of this calibre might mean for Liverpool’s further efforts in the transfer window. However, Mo Salah’s departure means that we can ill afford to gamble on the future of the right wing position.

With that in mind, we may have to get comfortable with the prospect of paying over the odds for the closest thing to an instant fix.

READ MORE: Liverpool make strange Yan Diomande transfer decision that’ll leave them light again next season

There aren’t more viable options available on the market

Let’s face it, Michael Olise isn’t a viable option in the current window, and we suspect the Frenchman will end up at Real Madrid in the long run.

Yes, Bradley Barcola’s probably the superior option right now in that event, but talks with PSG are unlikely to be simple while the Ligue 1 champions are also negotiating to bring Yan Diomande to the French capital.

Whatever way you slice it, Liverpool just really need to put their money where there mouth is for the rapid Ivorian.