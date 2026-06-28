David Ornstein drops Yan Diomande bomb catching Liverpool in its radius

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has committed to PSG as his ‘next destination’ if he departs RB Leipzig this summer.

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David Ornstein reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Ivory Coast international is enthused about being involved in a project run by the likes of Luis Enrique and CO. in the French capital.

Leipzig are believed to value the 19-year-old at around the £112m mark, but are keen to keep hold of the winger for another season.

David Ornstein confirms devastating Yan Diomande transfer news

Ornstein confirmed Diomande’s preference with The Athletic, noting the teenager’s personal belief that a move to PSG would offer him the greatest chance of consistent silverware and winning the Ballon d’Or.

🚨 EXCL: Yan Diomande chooses Paris Saint-Germain as next destination if he departs RB Leipzig this summer. 19yo said to believe in #PSG project led by Al-Khelaifi / Campos / Enrique + wants chance to lift trophies regularly & win Balon D’Or @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/HYUUXtCSS8 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 28, 2026

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It remains to be seen, of course, whether the Champions League winners are prepared to meet Leipzig’s mega-money valuation.

But there’s no question that this will be considered a serious blow by Liverpool’s recruitment team at a time when the right wing position is in desperate need of an injection of quality.

Where does this PSG blow leave Liverpool now?

To be clear, there are alternatives available on the market for Liverpool – and they have absolutely no choice but to explore them, given they currently lack an elite solution following Mo Salah’s departure.

But, if we’re being totally honest, we’re far from enthused about the prospects that have been mentioned. Yankuba Minteh, Said El Mala and Matias Fernandez-Pardo are all intriguing options, don’t get us wrong, but they don’t scream starting Liverpool right-winger quite in the same way that Diomande did.

While the Ivorian isn’t quite at the level of our Egyptian King, there seems to be some acceptance internally that his ceiling could potentially bring him to within our former No.11’s orbit.

How about Bradley Barcola, then, perhaps? That would be a signing of some serious calibre, and certainly of a standard Liverpool would be comfortable with immediately.

Presumably, the Frenchman won’t be content with competing with the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Ibrahim Mbaye, and now Yan Diomande?

Food for thought.

PSG’s Bradley Barcola position will surely change

On that last point, there was some rather interesting commentary from Ben Jacobs on the subject on X.

Yan Diomande favours a move to PSG, as @FabriceHawkins and @David_Ornstein called. Liverpool are currently inclined to explore other targets after seeing an €80m+€20m bid rejected. That was Liverpool's second offer.#LFC had made their own progress on the player side, and… pic.twitter.com/OaRZVTpf6V — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 28, 2026

PSG have previously been unwilling to consider offers for Barcola and have reportedly been keen to tie the versatile winger down on a new deal.

But Diomande’s potential arrival, it seems, would potentially soften that position. Perhaps the French champions are already anticipating that the 23-year-old won’t take well to having his minutes further threatened by the arrival of the RB Leipzig wide man.

It’s an option Liverpool should, then, at least have a serious look at.