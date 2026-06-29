After Yan Diomande blow: Liverpool’s next talks obvious after Fabrizio Romano update

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola could be in line to leave PSG this summer if the club signs both Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche, reports Fabrizio Romano.

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The French international was originally thought to be most likely to stay put in Paris beyond the summer transfer window.

However, the potentially impending arrivals of the aforementioned pair could change matters, particularly because contract negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough.

Fabrizio Romano: Bradley Barcola is an option for Liverpool

Romano confirmed the update in question on X (formerly Twitter), noting Liverpool’s interest in the left winger dates back to 2025.

🚨🔴 Bradley Barcola situation remains absolutely open as he’s high on Liverpool list, as reported for months. If both Diomande/Akliouche join PSG, Barcola future could change in case of big proposal. 👀 Liverpool keen since summer 2025. 🎥➕ https://t.co/bpTBDx79tD pic.twitter.com/P7TCCojIfS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2026

Barcola può uscire — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2026

He later confirmed in a reply to a fan tweet that “Barcola can leave“.

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And why shouldn’t this be the case with a multitude of wingers potentially set to compete for minutes at Parc des Princes next season?

MORE: David Ornstein drops Yan Diomande bomb catching Liverpool in its radius

Let’s take a look at PSG’s possible options, assuming all goes to plan for Luis Enrique’s men in the transfer market:

Ousmane Dembele

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Desire Doue

Ibrahim Mbaye

Yan Diomande

Maghnes Akliouche

Bradley Barcola

No wonder contract talks are stalling. We think Barcola can already see the writing on the wall.

PSG will have to let Barcola go this summer

We accept that the 23-year-old still staying put in the French capital is possible. He’s playing for the Champions League holders and a world-class coach in Luis Enrique.

But with playing minutes set to be divided further among an enlarged forward line, the prospect of a switch to Anfield, where minutes will undoubtedly flow more freely, has to appeal.

From our perspective, the attraction is obvious. Barcola can play on either wing (although he is primarily a right-footed left-sided winger) and is a phenomenal attacking talent.

Bradley Barcola stats (per 90) Percentiles 0.34 non-penalty xG 76th 0.15 xA 60th 0.76 big chances created 87th 2.29 successful dribbles 78th 6.86 duels won 82nd 6.86 touches in opposition box 84th

* Bradley Barcola stats with PSG in Ligue 1 in 2025/26 (Fotmob)

Our one major concern is that this addition doesn’t seem as suitable a fit for the right wing as Yan Diomande.

But perhaps it’s a comparatively cheaper deal that enables Liverpool to do further business on the right and, ultimately, better stock the wings going into the 2026/27 season.