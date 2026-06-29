‘Asap’ – Done deal for Liverpool target looks imminent after Fabrizio Romano confirmation

PSG have officially hijacked Liverpool’s move for Yan Diomande this summer.
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Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Ligue 1 champions are in direct talks with RB Leipzig to get a deal over the line for the Ivory Coast star.
The 19-year-old enjoyed an exceptional 2025/26 campaign with the Bundesliga outfit, racking up 23 goal contributions (13 goals and 10 assists) in 36 games (across all competitions).
Liverpool transfer news: PSG step up Yan Diomande transfer talks
Romano’s report indicates that Leipzig seem more than willing to enter talks with PSG.
That’s despite having openly adopted a more defensive stance when it came to Liverpool’s talks for Diomande.
🚨🔴🔵 Paris Saint-Germain in talks with RB Leipzig to find a solution for Yan Diomandé deal.
Leipzig insist on fee higher than €100m to let Diomandé leave now, or offer chance for different price but leaving Yan in Germany on loan for one season.
PSG want Diomandé asap. pic.twitter.com/6KFp3dAZ3Y
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2026
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Even more frustratingly for Richard Hughes and Co., it seems that the Champions League holders will benefit from the superb relationship between ex-Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Liverpool have a £100m opportunity here
It doesn’t feel like it at the moment, but the reality is that Liverpool now have a chance to spend £100m wisely with Diomande out of the picture.
To be clear, we still think this would have been wisely spent on a player of the Ivorian’s evident qualities, given Mo Salah’s exit this summer.
But we strongly suspect there will be few other (realistic) options on the market who could seriously command such a fee in our eyes.
In that case, there’s surely an opportunity here for Liverpool to grant new boss Andoni Iraola both quality and numbers in his forward line.
We’d certainly be very disappointed to see the club call it quits on spending on the forward line – as it was previously suggested Liverpool could after signing Yan Diomande – and commit to four wingers.
Time for us to showcase our ability to find unexpected value in the market, as we previously did when signing the likes of Salah and Sadio Mane during the Jurgen Klopp years.
The ball’s in your court, Richard.
Another transfer we fuked about with
That’s how much damage Arne Sloth has done in a LFC. 2 years ago, Liverpool would be winning the race.
Nothing to do with Slot, the guy said right at the outset that he preferred a move to PSG as they’re his favourite team. all the talk of him preferring a move to Liverpool was purely Clickbait by the media. Two years ago we weren’t Premier League Champions and didn’t look like becoming them. We also wouldn’t have gone after Diomande because he hadn’t starred for Leipzig at that time.
If Diomande prefers PSG to us then we don’t want him 100% Liverpool or go elsewhere. We can now look at players who want to play for Liverpool and afford to cover more positions which we definitely require.
Why are we not looking at Summerville at west ham
Don’t hold your breath if your waiting for Dick to get the job done, he’s effin useless, we need a new S/D HERE. get rid of Dick.
Couldn’t agree more YOZZER is absolutely rubish. How many players has he LOST?. This great negotiator, USELESS. Let’s get shut. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.