Liverpool could sign Darwin Nunez on one condition as Emile Heskey fires transfer warning

(Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Emile Heskey has suggested Liverpool would be ill-advised to spend a transfer fee on Darwin Nunez.

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The ex-Red did, however, note that a free transfer would be a different matter entirely for our former No.9.

The Uruguay international registered 66 goal contributions (40 goals and 26 assists) in 143 games (across all competitions) in a three-year stay at Anfield.

Emile Heskey unsure on Liverpool re-signing Darwin Nunez

Nunez was a somewhat divisive figure at L4, owing to his frequently irrational decision-making and inconsistent clinical edge.

So we can understand why Heskey is somewhat reluctant to back Liverpool in committing funds to re-signing the 27-year-old.

“I probably wouldn’t go back. I’m sure we could scour and have a look at other players that would probably fit the bill,” the 48-year-old spoke on behalf of World Cup betting site 888sport.

“The only thing is how much is the fee and all that. If he’s coming on a free, when you’re talking about that sort of stuff, you’ve got to look at that.

“He can definitely help us when it comes to the spirit of running around and having a go. But if I were buying him, probably not, if I’m honest.”

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When does Nunez’s contract with Al-Hilal expire?

Darwin Nunez is currently contracted to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal until the summer of 2028.

Darwin Nunez would need to mutually terminate his Al-Hilal contract

Reports coming out of the Uruguayan camp indicated that the striker would return to Liverpool this summer – presuming that a mutual termination of his contract could be agreed with Al-Hilal.

However, Fabrizio Romano has since rejected such claims, noting that: “Those close to Darwin Nunez say that it’s not true – there’s nothing ongoing with Darwin Nunez and Liverpool.”

While we do believe that there are better options available on the market in central positions, we still think it’s something of a shame.

Say what you will about Nunez’s contributions in front of goal, but the forward was undeniably a team player and played a considerable role in platforming Mo Salah during his time at the club.

He was a keen presser of the ball and still presented something of a challenge to opposition defenders, which absolutely created space for his fellow attackers.

So there is a world in which, had Liverpool signed the expensive Yan Diomande and had little budget left for a further forward, signing the Uruguayan on a free could have made a lot of sense.

As it turns out, neither transfer is on the cards, and Liverpool are staring down the barrel of an uncertain transfer window.