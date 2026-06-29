Fresh Yan Diomande u-turn blows transfer race wide open after PSG overtake Liverpool

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig have reiterated their commitment to keeping hold of Yan Diomande for one more season.

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This comes despite PSG having taken the lead in the race for the Ivory Coast international.

The 19-year-old reportedly expressed his preference to join Luis Enrique’s side over Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool if a Bundesliga exit was on the cards.

Are RB Leipzig not as willing to negotiate with PSG over Yan Diomande?

Not to refute any element of the reliable Ben Jacobs’s report on the matter, but it would perhaps seem that Leipzig aren’t quite as willing to help PSG out with a deal for their versatile winger as first thought.

READ MORE: ‘Asap’ – Done deal for Liverpool target looks imminent after Fabrizio Romano confirmation

The GiveMeSport correspondent had noted the following on X (formerly Twitter): “Nasser Al-Khelaifi has now opened direct talks with Leipzig to try and close a deal for Yan Diomande.

“Understand former Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who is Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is directly involved in discussions with the PSG president. Pair have an excellent relationship. PSG confident on agreeing a fee.”

Not a “Here We Go”, in Fabrizio Romano’s terms, by any stretch of the imagination, but certainly an indication that the relationship between the two executives could be leveraged in PSG’s favour.

Yet, Sky Sports Philipp Hinze’s contradictory update on X would appear to indicate that Leipzig are in no mind to be doing the European champions a favour in the transfer market.

🔴🗣️ RB Leipzig remain very clear in their stance despite PSG’s efforts. They want to keep Diomande beyond this summer, as Managing Director Marcel Schäfer confirmed. „Our clear intention is for Yan Diomande to play for RB Leipzig next season. And we’re not going to deviate from… pic.twitter.com/NoEIe9bdSR — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) June 29, 2026

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It’s not good news for Liverpool either

If by some grand miracle Diomande doesn’t end up in the French capital this summer, we just don’t see a world in which Liverpool are back in the deal.

Certainly not this summer, at least, and it then complicates matters regarding Liverpool’s reported interest in Bradley Barcola. Reporting around PSG noted that the Ligue 1 giants may be prepared to sanction the sale of the 23-year-old left winger, but it’s more than likely to depend on the arrivals of Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche.

The situation, otherwise, hasn’t changed – we’re in desperate need of numbers on the flanks, with an elite right-sided winger (ideally left-footed) an absolute priority.

So, no Yan Diomande for Liverpool nor PSG, and, potentially, the possibility that Enrique’s men might take a shine to the alternative targets on our shortlist.

That’s an educated (or anxious) guess on our part, to be clear. But the point remains: Liverpool have some obvious business that needs doing, and so Richard Hughes and Co. need to get a move on.