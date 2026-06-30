David Ornstein’s jaw-dropping morning update is bad news for Liverpool & Bradley Barcola

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PSG reportedly value Bradley Barcola above the £116m fee Manchester City are set to pay for Elliot Anderson.

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David Ornstein reports for The Athletic that the Champions League holders do not need to sell the France international either way after agreeing the sale of Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan.

Another blow to Liverpool – after a deal for Yan Diomande fell through – which further whittles down their offensive shortlist.

PSG set obscene asking price for Bradley Barcola

There’s no question that Barcola is an exceptional footballer and would be well-deserving of a significant price tag were he to move away from Ligue 1 this summer.

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But is he worthy of a fee that would demolish most clubs’ spending records? We have serious doubts about that.

Ultimately, it should be borne in mind that the 23-year-old isn’t considered an absolute starting option at PSG, which surely should have some bearing on the price the French champions can reasonably set.

Liverpool may still be able to take advantage of Barcola’s frustrations

Ornstein’s update does take into consideration that the left-sided winger is continuing to stall in contract negotiations with PSG.

That’s because he’s far from happy with the amount of game-time he’s currently enjoying in the French capital, and he’s ‘pushing for more starts’.

In the end, Luis Enrique’s side may have little choice but to move Bradley Barcola on if they end up agreeing moves for Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche. Two additions that would surely further hamper their No.29’s opportunities for minutes and starts.

RB Leipzig holding firm on Yan Diomande

The word currently out from senior executives in Germany, however, is that RB Leipzig are holding firm on the idea of keeping the Ivory Coast international for another season.

READ MORE: Fresh Yan Diomande u-turn blows transfer race wide open after PSG overtake Liverpool

It may very well be the case that this is conditional on favourable terms being put in place for PSG to specifically take advantage of next summer.

However, this could then have unfortunate consequences for Liverpool’s ongoing interest in Barcola this summer.

If PSG aren’t cash-strapped after the sale of Ramos – and won’t have to commit to a significant outlay on Diomande – then they are within their rights to hold on to a player with two years left on his contract.

Either way, this is potentially looking like another complicated transfer saga in the making that we could do without.