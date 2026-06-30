Forget Yan Diomande: Liverpool could sign impeccable alternative with Salah traits

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The underlying numbers indicate that Yankuba Minteh could be an interesting transfer option for Liverpool this summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Brighton and Hove Albion wide man is believed to be on the Reds’ shortlist alongside the likes of Said El Mala and Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

It seems likely these options will now be seriously considered by the club’s decision-makers with the Merseysiders set to miss out on Yan Diomande.

Yankuba Minteh: The Salah successor and a winger who can platform strikers?

In an ideal world, Liverpool shouldn’t have to choose between a winger capable of platforming a striker and crafting their own opportunities in the final third.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Of course, we have to respect that Mo Salah was something of a unique proposition (putting it mildly) in world football, possessing ludicrous goalscoring and creative capabilities. Such attributes will not be easily replaced in the starting-XI, but we can certainly make a good go of it!

In that case, may we humbly present some pretty intriguing data around Yankuba Minteh, courtesy of Spencer Mossman – the kind of detailed analytics modern fans often go out of their way to access securely online using services like AstrillVPN when browsing international data sources and scouting platforms.

Quick overview of the RW options for Liverpool without Yan Diomande. – Yankuba Minteh: remains my first choice (besides Diomande); rapid, vertical, goals dried up but chance creation did not, touch line wingers shouldn't be expected to score… hope you also wrote off Jeremy… pic.twitter.com/NTGcl99MSG — Spencer Mossman (@fc_mossman) June 29, 2026

This is a really nice graph from the brilliant @fc_mossman that really paints the picture of Yankuba Minteh’s true quality. Liverpool need to add players to their squad that can generate their own quality shots now we don’t have Mo Salah. Minteh generates quality shots… pic.twitter.com/lbdNUb7bfB — CounterPressers (@CounterPressers) June 28, 2026

According to the data provided, it would seem that the Gambian footballer can generate his own opportunities while also providing more for his offensive colleagues.

As Squawka note: “Minteh is direct, he’s quick, he’s progressive and he’s aggressive in possession. He’s comfortable on the right and makes things happen. He’s not the finished article but under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, there’s no reason he couldn’t scale his performances and become much more consistent, as a goal threat and as a creator.”

Liverpool have to think with Alexander Isak in mind

There should be two parts to our transfer window efforts this summer. Firstly, we need to ensure we’re not exclusively relying on Alexander Isak for the entirety of the 2026/27 season – his body will break down at some point.

Secondly, assuming that Liverpool will want to make best use of the Swede’s goalscoring capabilities, doesn’t it make sense to supply the wide areas with footballers who are competent chance creators?

To be clear: we don’t think this is the sole quality we should be judging prospective wide targets by. As we can see from interest in Diomande, it’s clear that we also care about a winger signing being a goal threat in the box.

We appreciate that Minteh isn’t quite on the same level as the Ivorian at this point in time, but it’s an option to consider at least.

And we’d be mightily surprised if Brighton were demanding anything close to the £112m fee slapped on Yan Diomande’s shoulders.