Liverpool could sign dream Arne Slot transfer in surprise relegation swoop after notable report

(Photos by Shaun Botterill & Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Gregg Evans has reminded Liverpool fans of the Reds’ prior interest in Crysencio Summerville.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

In his report for The Athletic, he noted that the Merseyside giants had ‘previously looked at the situation of’ the West Ham attacker.

The Dutchman – who was previously admired by ex-Feyenoord boss Arne Slot – registered seven goals and five assists in 34 appearances (across all competitions) last term.

Crysencio Summerville could be on Liverpool’s shortlist

It’s worth pointing out that the 24-year-old wasn’t expressly mentioned alongside other candidates ‘under consideration’ at L4.

Said El Mala, Yankuba Minteh and Matias Fernandez-Pardo will be the names Liverpool fans are already aware of.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

However, with Bradley Barcola likely to soon slip off the list, given PSG’s astronomical asking price, Summerville could yet climb higher on a slimming shortlist.

READ MORE: Not Gordon or Bowen: Gerrard names ‘brilliant’ Premier League wizard as potential Salah successor

Unfortunate timing with Arne Slot

From the Netherlands international’s perspective, the timing couldn’t be worse, with Arne Slot having been sacked at Anfield.

It’s important context, given the recently departed Liverpool boss was publicly known to be an admirer of the West Ham winger while he was still managing in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

“It is not difficult to find such a player [with the qualities we want]. However, it must also fit within our financial possibilities. A player must want to come to us and have the will to play in the Eredivisie,” the Premier League-winning head coach told VoetbalZone at the time.

“I’ll just mention a name so you can write about it again; I would have liked to see Summerville on our side. But he is too expensive.

“I have found him an interesting player for a long time.”

Liverpool, of course, don’t tend to trust transfers to the manager these days, but they can still leverage some influence with incomings, as we’ve recently seen with Andoni Iraola and Osasuna’s Victor Munoz.

What do the stats say about the West Ham winger?

While previously Liverpool-linked Crysencio Summerville‘s numbers in the Premier League last year hardly set tongues wagging, it’s worth emphasising that the No.7 did ultimately feature for a relegated outfit.

As such, you can imagine that his underlying numbers are at least partly impacted by the Hammers’ general struggles on the pitch.

There are some encouraging signs, of course, when we analyse his per-90 numbers in the Premier League in 2025/26 (via Fotmob):

0.42 xG on target (80th percentile)

1.07 possession won in final third (77th percentile)

1.78 fouls won (71st percentile)

But he doesn’t come across as a particularly strong dribbler or at an elite level when it comes to chance creation.

Ultimately, if we have to pick between a relatively strong goal threat or a creative talent that can platform Alexander Isak and, perhaps, another striker signing – we’re in favour of the latter.