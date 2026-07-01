Report: ‘Big offer may be coming’ from Liverpool for World Cup goalscorer with one perfect stat

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in one player who’s netted in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup and completed a noteworthy statistic last season.

Alisson Becker is the first and thus far only member of Andoni Iraola’s squad to progress to the last 16 at the tournament, with the Reds’ number 1 helping Brazil to a dramatic late victory over Japan on Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

His Anfield teammate Wataru Endo isn’t involved at the finals, but a younger positional colleague who opened the scoring for the Blue Samurai in Houston now appears to be on the Merseysiders’ radar.

Liverpool interested in Kaishu Sano

According to Japanese outlet Nikkan Sports, Liverpool have shown an interest in Japan midfielder Kaishu Sano, for whom ‘a big offer may be coming’ in the near future.

The 25-year-old currently plays with Bundesliga outfit Mainz, and the report claims that his physical qualities and ‘high intensity’ are ‘well suited’ to the Premier League, with the latter quality appearing to make him an ideal fit for an Iraola team.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Sano could be well worthy of consideration for Liverpool

The midfielder’s reputation has been embellished by his World Cup exploits, although Liverpool’s recruitment staff are sure to have been impressed by what he’s shown consistently over a full campaign.

Sano played every single minute for Mainz in the Bundesliga last season, a testament to his reliability in terms of fitness and performance, and the figures below from Fotmob highlight his diverse range of qualities in comparison to positional peers in the German top flight.

2025/26 Bundesliga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Interceptions 1.94 94th (top 6%) Recoveries 5.97 92nd Duel success 62.7% 96th Duels won 5.38 73rd Aerial duels won 2.18 88th Aerial duel success 61.2% 84th Dribble success 66.7% 83rd Dribbles completed 0.82 79th Blocks 0.41 77th

Those numbers add weight to Nikkan Sports‘ description of him as a ‘proud duel monster’, and his mixture of physical and technical attributes would likely serve him well in the Premier League.

Transfermarkt cites his market valuation at €40m (£34.3m), a more than affordable figure for Liverpool and certainly less prohibitive than other positional peers with whom the Reds have been linked in recent months.

Sano is now set to have some extremely well-earned downtime after a busy season and World Cup, but his future could be a hot topic of discussion throughout the summer. Let’s see if the Merseysiders’ reported interest leads to anything more concrete in the coming weeks.