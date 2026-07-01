‘Absolutely catastrophic’ – Brutal Alexander Isak verdict issued after Sweden’s World Cup exit

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak was the subject of a rather unforgiving verdict from one reporter as the Liverpool striker exited the World Cup on Tuesday following Sweden’s 3-0 defeat to France in the round of 32.

He became the fifth Reds player to be knocked out of the tournament in the space of 24 hours, suffering the same fate as Florian Wirtz (Germany), Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands).

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Graham Potter’s side had no answer to a rampant Les Bleus outfit in New Jersey, and the performance of our number 9 came in for plenty of scrutiny.

Isak slammed for ‘catastrophic’ performance

Matthew Guyett handed Isak a lowly 4/10 in his player ratings for GiveMeSport, observing that the 26-year-old was ‘rarely involved’ and, on that display, is ‘not in the same league as [Kylian] Mbappe and [Michael] Olise’.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri delivered a rather more scathing assessment on X as he posted: ‘Alexander Isak is absolutely catastrophic. He’s a disaster on the pitch. Only [Anthony] Elanga deserves something. Sweden’s performance should shame their people. Consenting victims.’

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A subdued day at the office for Isak and Sweden

Unfortunately for the Liverpool striker, he was unable to make much of an impact in his country’s defeat to France, as the figures below (via Sofascore) would suggest.

Minutes played 89 Touches 21 Passes completed 10/13 Duels lost 5/7 Shots on target 1 Dribbles completed 0

Isak may have scored one goal and set up another three at this World Cup, but all except one assist came in a 5-1 demolition of a weak Tunisia side, and his influence on Tuesday against one of the favourites for the trophy was minimal.

It’s a disappointing way for his tournament to end, but playing almost the entirety of Sweden’s four matches has given him a run of much-needed game-time after an injury-plagued first season at Anfield in which he was never able to build any sort of momentum.

The 26-year-old will now have some downtime before returning to the AXA Training Centre later this month and seeking to make an instant impression on new Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola.

Hopefully the Reds’ record signing can swiftly put the disappointment of recent months behind him and silence a few critics next season by accumulating a healthy goal return for his club.