German insider claims Liverpool-linked winger ‘will make the step to the Premier League’

Image via Christian Falk Bayern Insider

German football insider Christian Falk has claimed that one Liverpool-linked winger would be interested in playing in the Premier League, but doesn’t expect him to join the Reds any time soon.

Last month, Ben Jacobs cited Said El Mala of Köln as a player of interest to the Merseyside club in their pursuit of wide attacking reinforcements this summer, with Keith Downie later reporting that Newcastle also have their eyes on the 19-year-old.

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The teenager is set to be a much talked-about name throughout the rest of the transfer window and cpuld viably end up in the English top flight soon, although one respected source doesn’t see him coming to Anfield just yet.

Falk doubtful over El Mala to Liverpool

In his latest transfer round-up for CF Bayern Insider, Falk addressed the interest in El Mala and explained why a move to Liverpool this summer seems unlikely.

The reporter wrote: ‘There is always Premier League interest in Said El Mala. I think Liverpool is a step too high for this player at this stage in his development. He has quality, but this isn’t so big that you can compare him at the moment with Yan Diomande. I think he will make the step to the Premier League – a league he’s a big fan of – but if it’s Liverpool, I have doubts.’

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El Mala more likely to work his way up to Liverpool

Falk is probably right – the 19-year-old is a player with vast potential, but going directly from Köln to Liverpool at this stage of his career would be quite a jump, and it seems likelier that he’d first go to a Premier League club where the weight of expectation is lower.

He enjoyed a brilliant 2025/26 season with Die Geißböcke, scoring 13 goals and setting up another five in 36 appearances in his breakthrough campaign in the first team, but he remains untested at the highest level in European football.

He does come with a ringing endoresement from Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, who raved about the teenager’s ‘burst of speed’ and his ability to go from ‘inactive’ to full-on counterattacking mode in the blink of an eye (via GOAL).

El Mala could be a terrific long-term asset at Anfield, perhaps starting out as a backup to Liverpool’s primary wingers and seeking to fight his way into the starting XI, although his development right now would be best served by either staying put or going to a club where he would start every week.

What happens with his immediate future will be compelling to see over the course of the summer, as indeed will the progress of what has the makings of an outstanding career.