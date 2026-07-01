‘Very excited to get started’ – Liverpool have officially confirmed a new signing

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool have formally confirmed one incoming transfer on Wednesday morning, with Jeremy Jacquet’s move from Rennes now being made official.

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A £60m deal for the French defender was agreed five months ago, with the 20-year-old remaining in Ligue 1 for the remainder of last season before the transaction was officially completed on 1 July.

The Reds have now sealed two new arrivals to Andoni Iraola’s squad, with Victor Munoz joining from Osasuna over the past fortnight.

Liverpool officially confirm the signing of Jacquet

On Wednesday morning, Liverpool announced on their official website that they’ve now completed the signing of Jacquet on a long-term contract, subject to international clearance, and the transfer is ‘set to be ratified in the coming days’.

The 20-year-old spoke to the club’s media team about his excitement at becoming a Reds player, saying: “I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here.