‘Very excited to get started’ – Liverpool have officially confirmed a new signing

Liverpool have formally confirmed one incoming transfer on Wednesday morning, with Jeremy Jacquet’s move from Rennes now being made official.
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A £60m deal for the French defender was agreed five months ago, with the 20-year-old remaining in Ligue 1 for the remainder of last season before the transaction was officially completed on 1 July.
The Reds have now sealed two new arrivals to Andoni Iraola’s squad, with Victor Munoz joining from Osasuna over the past fortnight.
Liverpool officially confirm the signing of Jacquet
On Wednesday morning, Liverpool announced on their official website that they’ve now completed the signing of Jacquet on a long-term contract, subject to international clearance, and the transfer is ‘set to be ratified in the coming days’.
The 20-year-old spoke to the club’s media team about his excitement at becoming a Reds player, saying: “I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here.
“I am very happy. When I see the facilities, I can see myself there. I feel good here and I am very excited to get started. For me it’s a big dream, it’s a big club. A club like Liverpool, it’s a big dream for me.”
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Will Jacquet be a regular starter for Liverpool in 2026/27?
Jacquet will come straight into the Reds’ first team to fill the centre-back void left by the departure of compatriot Ibrahima Konate, with the quota of four senior central defenders being maintained for the new season.
The 20-year-old had his final campaign with Rennes ended prematurely by a shoulder injury in February, although James Pearce reported in recent weeks that the Frenchman is projected to be fit for the start of pre-season training later this month.
It remains to be seen whether the new arrival will be immediately viewed as a starter for Liverpool, or whether he’ll bide his time behind the experienced duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez with a view to learning from the long-serving pair.
Given the injury problems that the Reds had in their defence last season, there’s a strong chance that Jacquet will see plenty of game-time in 2026/27 so long as he can avoid any such issues of his own.
Welcome to Anfield, Jeremy – hope you absolutely smash it!
We have completed the signing of defender Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais on a long-term contract, subject to international clearance 👌
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2026
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