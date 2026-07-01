‘Given me the go-ahead’ – Liverpool player hands Andoni Iraola massive pre-season injury boost

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has received some welcome news on the injury front as the start of pre-season looms ever larger.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet, whose £60m deal from Rennes was sealed at the end of the winter transfer window.

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The 20-year-old saw his final campaign with the Ligue 1 side ended prematurely by a long-term shoulder injury, although he appears to be nearing the end of his lengthy road to a full recovery.

Jacquet provides update on his shoulder injury

In a feature for LFCTV after official confirmation of his move to Liverpool, Jacquet was asked where his recovery is at, and he had some good news for Reds fans.

The defender said (translated from French): “My shoulder is much better now, and as part of my rehab I’m now back out on the grass on my own.

“The surgeon has given me the go-ahead to start training with the group again, but unfortunately it was preferred to just hold off on that [before leaving Rennes]. This summer, I’m going to do everything I can to come back here 100% fit.”

When asked if he’s likely to be ready for the start of pre-season (likely to be mid-July), Jacquet replied: “Yes, yes, I will be 100% fit in time for next season, for sure.”

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Liverpool could do with Jacquet staying fit consistently

The defender’s assertion that he’ll be available in time for Liverpool’s first Premier League game away to Newcastle on 23 August will no doubt come as a tremendous boost to him personally, and to Iraola as he embarks on his journey as the Reds’ head coach.

It remains to be seen how much of pre-season Jacquet will be able to partake in, but hopefully he’ll get plenty of preparation time under his new boss before the competitive action begins next month.

The shoulder injury was the first long-term absence of the youngster’s career, which offers encouragement that he’ll be available for the majority of his time with LFC.

That seems all the more pertinent considering the abundance of injuries that Liverpool had in their backline last season, and one of their most reliable defenders in Ibrahina Konate has since left the club.

Fingers crossed that all goes to plan in the final stages of Jacquet’s recovery and that we won’t have to wait much longer to see him in action for the Reds!