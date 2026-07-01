Liverpool receive ‘further encouragement’ over Bradley Barcola as Reds target nets at World Cup

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to have been handed fresh encouragement over Bradley Barcola as their pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain attacker continues apace.

With Yan Diomande opting to join the Champions League holders over the Reds (The Athletic), PSG’s French forward has now become the primary wide attacking target at Anfield.

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Fabrizio Romano reported that the 23-year-old remains ‘high’ on LFC’s summer transfer wish list, although the player is said to be valued at more than the £116m that Manchester City are set to pay for Elliot Anderson (David Ornstein).

Liverpool make ‘fresh contact’ in Barcola pursuit

Late on Tuesday night, TEAMtalk reported that Liverpool have made ‘fresh contact’ with Barcola’s representatives and have received ‘further encouragement’ that the attacker is prepared to leave PSG, having become frustrated with his role at the Parc des Princes.

While key figures in Paris would like to keep the 23-year-old, there’s also an acceptance that he deserves to be a first-choice starter – something he can’t be guaranteed at his current club – and it’s claimed that he has no intention of signing a new contract in the French capital.

The Merseysiders seemingly haven’t been discouraged by the lofty market valuation placed upon the France international – who scored in his country’s 3-0 win over Sweden at the World Cup yesterday – as the potential move ‘accelerates’.

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Are Liverpool likely to sign Barcola this summer?

The likelihood of Barcola ending up at Liverpool this summer may well depend on the outcome of other proposed transfers involving PSG.

RB Leipzig seemingly remain determined to hold onto Diomande, while the European champions’ transfer kitty has been topped up by the agreed sale of Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan, thus reducing their need to sell the Frenchman, who has two years remaining on his current contract.

The Reds’ best hope of completing a move for the 23-year-old might be if he were to strongly push for an exit from the Parc des Princes, where an abundance of wide attacking options could continue to hinder his prospects of starting regularly.

Liverpool may duly have to decide whether it’s worth going big on Barcola in the summer market (whilst still trying to negotiate a mutually satisfactory deal with PSG), or running the risk of beginning the season without a top-quality replacement for Mo Salah on the right flank.

It’d appear that there’s scope for a transfer to be completed, though we suspect it could take plenty of back-and-forth before a fee is agreed.