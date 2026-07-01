Mo Salah could return to Liverpool on one-year contract but Anfield officials blocking move

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is reportedly being blocked from a return to Liverpool on a one-year contract.

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A reputable account on X (formerly Twitter) notes that the ‘pride’ of a select number of officials at the club is getting in the way of the Egyptian’s return.

The 34-year-old had been granted permission to end his contract a year earlier than its stated expiry date (summer of 2027).

Liverpool are running out of quality solutions on the right wing

With Liverpool out of the race for Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola seemingly no longer being a viable alternative, we’re officially running out of elite options on the market.

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Mind, the Reds still admire the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Said El Mala and Matias Fernandez-Pardo, but these hardly stand out as high-calibre signings.

We do have a manager in place who’s built a reputation out of developing young talent, but we wouldn’t be signing an elite category candidate who could come vaguely close to tying Mo Salah’s boots.

READ MORE: ‘If there was any doubt…’ – Ange Postecoglou lauds Mo Salah masterclass in historic Egypt win

How is Mo Salah getting on with Egypt at the World Cup?

The Egyptian King has registered three goal contributions (one goal and two assists), helping steer his nation to the last 32 of the World Cup.

The Pharaohs are set to face off against New Zealand in the first knockout round.

Bringing Salah back to Liverpool buys them more time

There’s still plenty of time for Liverpool to get their act together and leverage their considerable scouting knowledge to unearth a not-so-pricey gem who can deliver in the 2026/27 season.

But given that we’re entirely without an elite option on the right flank, could bringing Mo Salah back to Liverpool on a one-year deal prove viable? It’s the kind of uncertain, real-world outcome that would spark debate on platforms like Kalshi, where users trade yes-or-no contracts on everything from football results to major global events.

With a new boss at the helm in Iraola – who’s very keen on platforming his attackers – there would surely be no philosophical divide between player and manager over the style of play.

And let’s face it, our former No.11 is unlikely to be handed an opportunity at an elite outfit comparable to Liverpool this summer – certainly not with the promise of serious minutes.

And if appropriately platformed, we’re pretty confident Salah could improve on what many felt was a disappointing campaign from the right winger last term.

Still, by all means, get in that extra developmental winger, but this then at least ensures we have a body of options to rely upon and rotate throughout the upcoming campaign.

A no-brainer, some might argue.