Potential shirt numbers for Jeremy Jacquet as Liverpool transfer officially confirmed

Images via Liverpool FC

Liverpool completed a deal to sign Jeremy Jacquet at the end of the winter transfer window, with the move being officially confirmed on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has joined from Rennes after a £60m transaction was agreed between the clubs five months ago, and he immediately fills the centre-back void left by the exit of Ibrahima Konate, with the Reds continuing to have four senior options in that part of the squad.

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In their official announcement communicating the completion of the transfer (via liverpoolfc.com), LFC stated that a squad number for the youngster will be confirmed in due course’, which is also the case for fellow new arrival Victor Munoz.

Let’s take a look at what shirt numbers are available for Jacquet, and what options he might viably take.

What shirt numbers are available for Jacquet at Liverpool?

The seemingly obvious shirt number for the French defender would be 5, having been vacated by compatriot and positional peer Konate upon his departure from Anfield.

Number 11 (now free after Mo Salah’s exit) is likely to be kept in reserve for any attacking signings made during this transfer window, but 13, 16 and 19 are all available, with Jacquet briefly wearing the former during a previous loan spell at Clermont (Transfermarkt).

Also among the lower numbers not in use are 21, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 29 (Transfermarkt). The number 20 shirt has been retired permanently in memory of Diogo Jota.

The Frenchman wore number 97 at Rennes, but whilst the Premier League doesn’t have stict rules forbidding ‘higher’ numbers (anything from 1 to 99 is permissible), it seems unlikely that he will carry over that shirt number to Anfield.

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Hopefully Jacquet and Munoz can create their own legacy

Once Liverpool officially confirm squad numbers for Jacquet and Munoz, we can expect to see plenty of fans adoring the new Adidas kits with the names and numbers of that duo.

Supporters will also be eagerly awaiting the official release of the two change strips for 2026/27, along with hopefully some more signings to wear them on matchday.

Whatever numbers are bestowed upon the new arrivals, hopefully they can become every bit as synonymous with them as Salah has been with no.11, Virgil van Dijk with no.4, and so forth.