‘Our info is…’ – Journalist claims Chelsea player ‘would jump at’ the chance to join Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One journalist has claimed that a current Chelsea player ‘would jump at’ the opportunity to sign for Liverpool if it were to arise this summer.

Two years ago, Anfield chiefs had reportedly spoken to the agents of Pedro Neto (then of Wolves), only for the Portuguese winger to end up at Stamford Bridge instead, much to the regret of Jamie Carragher.

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The now 26-year-old has since scored 19 goals in 103 appearances for the Blues and was a standout player in their Club World Cup triumph 12 months ago, netting thrice at the tournament (Transfermarkt).

Pedro Neto ‘would jump at’ the chance to join Liverpool

Speaking on The Transfer Show for Anfield Index, Dave Davis outlined that Liverpool are seeking to add multiple wingers this summer and are ‘back in bed with’ Jorge Mendes, the agent of the Chelsea forward.

The reporter said: “Everyone’s digging on the same thing, aren’t they? Who are Liverpool going to move for? It’s clear the wingers are the priority, and I’m saying that plural. We’ve known that all summer. Liverpool are now on the alternate list.

“Liverpool seem to be back in bed with Jorge Mendes, whose client is Pedro Neto. He is very distinct, Neto, if I’m trying to be positive about this. He is a carrier, his passing is good. He is a crosser. The cross expected threat, 95th percentile. The cross value added, 93rd percentile.”

On the possibility of Neto actually coming to Anfield, Davis said: “Our info is getting this stood up today. Neto would jump at this. They nearly did him when he was at Wolves.” However, he added the caveat that he’s ‘poking holes’ with that suggestion.

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Hard to envisage Liverpool moving for Neto this summer

Whilst the Portuguese winger is capable of producing moments of sublime quality, the harsh truth is that his scoring record at Chelsea isn’t particuarly impressive, with just nine goals in 69 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

That matches the tally accrued by Cody Gakpo in 52 games in all competitions for Liverpool last season, and the Dutchman was pilloried by numerous pundits over his performances in the past 12 months.

In Neto’s defence, he boasts strong numbers in terms of chance creation when compared with his peers in the English top flight, as seen in the figures below from Fotmob.

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Pass completion 87.3% 89th (top 11%) Successful crosses 1.29 88th ‘Big chances’ created 0.41 81st Assists 0.2 78th Chances created 1.8 78th Successful dribbles 1.6 76th

The 26-year-old would be a Premier League-proven option to replace Mo Salah on the right flank at Anfield, whilst also being able to fill in on the left and even play through the middle if required, and it’s not unknown for players to leave Chelsea for direct rivals (think of Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke going to Arsenal, or Mason Mount to Manchester United).

Realistically, though, it’s hard to envisage the Portugal forward coming to Liverpool this summer, even if he’d seemingly be quite receptive to any such opportunity, should it arise.