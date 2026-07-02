Liverpool transfer news – major changes ahead in summer 2026

We are in the middle of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but this does not mean that football clubs are sleeping on transfers.

Teams like Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad, and the summer transfer window is already shaping up to be one of major change. The new manager and several key departures will make everything more interesting.

The club’s new coach, Andoni Iraola, has already confirmed two new arrivals, and he is preparing to wave goodbye to a few experienced players. We still have a few weeks left to see what happens, but let’s dive deep and review everything we know so far.

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Confirmed arrivals point to the future

Based on the official information we have, Liverpool has agreed deals with two players so far – Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz.

Starting with the former, the 20-year-old is one of the investments Liverpool have made in a position even more crucial to the club after Konate’s exit. This departure had a huge effect on everyone, including some of the no deposit bonuses that bookies offered for betting in Liverpool. Even though the young star may not have the experience of his colleague, Liverpool definitely sees him as a player with long-term potential.

In terms of Munoz, the Spanish forward will come from Osasuna. He has proven that he can easily operate in several attacking positions and this makes him an interesting signing. Liverpool will be able to refresh its forward line, something the club desperately needs.

Although some Liverpool fans rightly point out that these two players will most likely not resolve all issues, they are definitely solid picks. Both represent planning for the future, which is very important in today’s world.

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A difficult group of departures

Alongside Liverpool’s new manager, the club also had to wave goodbye to several of its big names. Unless something changes, the Reds will part ways with the following names:

Mo Salah

Andy Robertson

Ibrahima Konate

Rhys Williams

We can all agree that Mo Salah’s departure is what worries people the most. He has been Liverpool’s key player because he provided countless goals, assists and was always there when the team needed him. At his peak, Salah forced opponents to shape their defence plans around him, and that’s not something that happens all the time. Liverpool are losing a lot more than just a goalscorer, and the team knows that.

Robertson’s departure is also thought to be a loss because his energy, crossing, and leadership made him a crucial part of the team. The same can be said about Konate because he had pace, physicality and a lot of experience as a centre-back.

Replacing these three established players is never easy, and doing so while introducing a new coach makes everything even more difficult, so we are about to see a very interesting season.

Liverpool’s attack remains the biggest mystery

Considering that Mo Salah is leaving the team, there is absolutely no arguing that Liverpool’s urgent challenge will be related to the team’s attack. Finding someone to replace Salah directly is really hard, so the club will have to find a way to deal with everything.

The smarter approach in this case is to add some kind of forward that offers both pace and the needed “1vs1” capabilities. Some reports suggest that Liverpool could add the likes of Yan Diomande, but the Ivorian is said to have articulated his desire to move to PSG instead.

Speaking of PSG, Bradley Barcola is another name that has been linked with Liverpool, but costs here could push the Reds in another direction. Consistent reporting has also suggested the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Said El Mala and Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Irola has the Final Decision

Aside from the fact that Liverpool had to part ways with several key players, the club also appointed a new manager. Iraola certainly adds some intrigue to the debate, given his love for athleticism, aggressive pressing and fast transitions.

But the fact ultimately remains that he needs a lot more than just promising additions. He needs players with extensive experience who can handle the pressure of playing for a club like Liverpool.

All in all, the next couple of weeks will be very interesting, so we can’t wait to see what’s going to happen. Liverpool will do everything possible to remain one of the Premier League’s top contenders and get the trophy back to Anfield.