‘All sealed’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘smart’ six-year deal for Liverpool transfer target

Reported Liverpool target Michael Kayode has signed a contract extension with Brentford.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the 21-year-old fullback has extended his stay at the Gtech Community Stadium until June 2032.

It’s news that could be a blow to the Reds’ transfer plans, with the club understood to have been keen on bolstering the right-back position.

Michael Kayode signs new deal with Brentford

Credit to the Bees for getting a deal done quickly for the player who has become an admired quantity following an impressive first campaign in the Premier League.

🚨🐝 EXCL: Brentford agree new deal for Michael Kayode valid until June 2032! All sealed as Brentford make huge, smart move to keep one of the most wanted RBs around. 21 year old Italian talent did excellent last season + big part of Brentford plans, club sources confirm. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/7NI4AhRPq5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2026

The Italy international registered 44 appearances (registering a goal and two assists) across all competitions in the 2025/26 season.

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While perhaps lacking on the directly creative front, the underlying numbers showcase a footballer with remarkable ability on and against the ball.

Michael Kayode stats per 90 Percentiles 1.52 successful dribbles 94th 51.4% successful dribble percentage 71st 5.87 duels won 79th 57.7% duels won percentage 77th 60.3% aerial duel win percentage 80th

* Michael Kayode’s stats in the 2025/26 Premier League season with Brentford (Fotmob)

And with such a remarkable record when it comes to availability, you can understand why Kayode has been recommended to Liverpool, given their own struggles keeping Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong fit.

Were Liverpool planning to sign Michael Kayode?

SportsBoom reported back in February that the Reds were “plotting a move” for the defender.

Manchester United and Newcastle were, likewise, thought to have kept a watching brief.

Liverpool have an availability problem at right-back

It’s an intensely frustrating issue we’ve got a right-back.

Between Bradley and Frimpong, Liverpool have a more than acceptable horses-for-courses situation, with the Northern Irishman the clear number one option for the position.

And to be completely honest, if the former had showcased a similar level of durability as Michael Kayode last term, we wouldn’t even be contemplating the possibility of adding another right-back to the squad.

Yet we find ourselves in a situation where Conor Bradley is set to return to training after the season has officially kicked off. And that isn’t really ideal, given he’ll miss an important pre-season with new boss Andoni Iraola and likely will have to be eased back into action over the first half of the campaign.

Conor Bradley games missed through injury Jeremie Frimpong games missed through injury 33 26

* Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong’s injury records (club and country) in the 2025/26 season

Unfortunately, we’re now in a position where we can’t keep gambling on the fitness levels of two unreliable fullbacks.

But if we want to bring Kayode to Anfield, he’s now going to cost a lot of money thanks to his brand-spanking-new six-year contract.

You can’t escape the feeling that Liverpool have quite a lot of work to do this summer.