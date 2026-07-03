Fabrizio Romano drops huge Bradley Barcola to Liverpool news after his revealing presser comments

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola is still a ‘serious’ target for Liverpool this summer.

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Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds now have the France international at the top of their list – presumably after having been rebuffed by former top target Yan Diomande.

The potential financials around such a deal, of course, remain a deal-threatening obstacle.

Bradley Barcola remains a serious target for Liverpool

It’s no surprise that Andoni Iraola’s side have pivoted at pace to the PSG left winger, given the current state of the winger market.

“Liverpool have Barcola on top of their list – he’s always on their list,” the reliable transfer news journalist spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“I told you for months, ‘Don’t forget Barcola!’ and now here we are: with Barcola as a serious target for Liverpool.

“But, obviously, it depends financially on what Liverpool can do to reach an agreement with PSG.”

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Realistically, beyond Barcola, who can Liverpool seriously consider game-changing or at an elite level (who is also “gettable”) in the transfer window?

Michael Olise, of course, would be more than ideal, but Bayern have set their stall quite early on this one: the right winger is not for sale this summer, no matter the price.

So, Barcola it is. Although it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old will come at a price we’re willing to pay. Particularly if PSG are dead-set on attracting a fee comparable to the £116m Man City forked out for Elliot Anderson.

Could Arsenal intervene in Liverpool’s move for Barcola?

Fabrizio Romano went on to add: “For Arsenal, the number one target remains Morgan Rogers.

“If they can reach an agreement with Aston Villa, they will sign Morgan Rogers. If they can’t, Barcola could be an option.

“But at the moment, I feel Morgan Rogers is the most serious candidate to become the new winger for Mikel Arteta.”

What did Barcola tell reporters in his recent France presser?

When asked about his future, Bradley Barcola told the press: “Focus on (the) World Cup now. After that, my future… I don’t know.”

As Romano pointed out, the France international could have quite easily shut down all the rumours by confirming his commitment to PSG. A side that has won back-to-back Champions League titles, it’s worth emphasising.

The door is, apparently, open for Liverpool to swoop for Barcola, should they wish to.

However, as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, we’re quite keen on seeing this resolved rapidly. Or at the very least for the club to get on with whatever pieces of business they feel necessary if this has a transfer saga written all over it.

We can’t be holding back on reinforcing the forward line until the last minute only to be left disappointed by PSG, or the player, pulling the rug at the 11th hour.